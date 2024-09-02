Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Is Ganesh Chaturthi on September 6 or 7? Know the correct date and shubh muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated annually with pomp across the country. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, which falls in August or September. Know the correct date of the holy festival, the shubh muhurat to do murti (statue) sthapana, and puja. Read on to know the details. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with pomp every year. (Punit PARANJPE/AFP)

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Is it on September 6 or 7?

This year, there is confusion around whether Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 6 or 7. Since the Chaturthi tithi begins on September 6 and will last till the next day, September 7, many are in a dilemma over which date to consider. However, according to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this year on Saturday, September 7.

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival along a street in Mumbai. (AFP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shubh Muhurat

To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour, you must know the shubh muhurat and tithi timings for the festival. Read below:

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:03 am to 1:34 pm, September 7

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 3:01 pm on September 6, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 5:37 pm on September 7, 2024

Ganpati Bappa murti sthapana time - 11:03 am to 1:34 pm, September 7

Brahma Muhurta - 4:31 am to 5:16 am

Vijaya Muhurta - 2:24 pm to 3:14 pm

Ganesh Visarjan - Tuesday, September 17

According to Drik Panchang, devotees should avoid sighting the moon from 3:01 pm to 8:16 pm on September 6 and from 9:30 am to 8:45 pm on September 7. Meanwhile, the Chogadiya muhurat in the morning is at 6"02 am and in the evening is at 6:35 pm.

Devotees carry an idol Lord Ganesh ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai. (AFP)

Learn more about Ganesh Chaturthi

Also known as Ganeshotsav, Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayagar Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last for 10 days. Though the festival is marked throughout the country, large-scale celebrations occur in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka, especially in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

During the festival, devotees bring home Ganpati Bappa and perform sthapana of the idol, pray to the lord, perform rituals, offer bhog, and observe a fast. According to rituals, people keep Ganpati Bappa inside their homes for one-and-a-half days, three days, seven days, or ten days. The festival ends with Ganesh Visarjan. On this day, devotees immerse Lord Ganesha's idols in water with heavy hearts.