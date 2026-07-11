Quote of the day by Aamir Khan: ‘I give my failures as much importance as my success, and I have learnt more from…'

Aamir Khan's quote highlights that failure should not be taken as setbacks or an end to life. He rather emphasised that failure should be treated as the lessons. While he gave a lot of hit movies, there were times when none of his movies worked. He highlights that he has learnt a lot from his failures more than his successes. His words reflect a mindset where setbacks are treated as valuable learning experiences rather than something to hide or forget. He is suggesting that success often confirms what is already working, whereas failure forces honest self-reflection and growth.

Aamir Khan , known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, often shares his life lessons. In an appearance at the IndiaToday Group's Agenda Aaj Tak Conclave in December 2013, where he spoke at length about learning from failures while promoting Dhoom 3, he said, ‘I give my failures as much importance as my success, and I have learnt more from mistakes than successes.’

When a film underperforms or a decision doesn't work out, it encourages analysis of what went wrong, whether it was the script, execution, or personal choices. Aamir highlights that success can sometimes make people complacent because they assume everything they did was right. Failure, on the other hand, pushes them to improve.

Why is Aamir Khan’s quote relevant today? In today’s world, when failure is treated as the end of everything, Aamir's perspective reminds us that failures are not the opposite of success—they are often a part of the journey toward it.

Whether it's a student facing exam setbacks, an entrepreneur whose startup doesn't succeed, or a professional dealing with rejection, mistakes can provide lessons that eventually lead to better decisions and stronger performance. The quote encourages a growth mindset, viewing failures not as permanent defeats but as opportunities to learn, adapt, and ultimately succeed.