Quote of the day by Aamir Khan: ‘I give my failures as much importance as my success, and I have learnt more from…'
Aamir Khan’s quote serves as a reminder that failures are not setbacks, but rather life's learning lessons.
Aamir Khan, known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, often shares his life lessons. In an appearance at the IndiaToday Group's Agenda Aaj Tak Conclave in December 2013, where he spoke at length about learning from failures while promoting Dhoom 3, he said, ‘I give my failures as much importance as my success, and I have learnt more from mistakes than successes.’
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What does Aamir Khan’s quote mean?
Aamir Khan's quote highlights that failure should not be taken as setbacks or an end to life. He rather emphasised that failure should be treated as the lessons. While he gave a lot of hit movies, there were times when none of his movies worked. He highlights that he has learnt a lot from his failures more than his successes. His words reflect a mindset where setbacks are treated as valuable learning experiences rather than something to hide or forget. He is suggesting that success often confirms what is already working, whereas failure forces honest self-reflection and growth.
When a film underperforms or a decision doesn't work out, it encourages analysis of what went wrong, whether it was the script, execution, or personal choices. Aamir highlights that success can sometimes make people complacent because they assume everything they did was right. Failure, on the other hand, pushes them to improve.
Why is Aamir Khan’s quote relevant today?
In today’s world, when failure is treated as the end of everything, Aamir's perspective reminds us that failures are not the opposite of success—they are often a part of the journey toward it.
Whether it's a student facing exam setbacks, an entrepreneur whose startup doesn't succeed, or a professional dealing with rejection, mistakes can provide lessons that eventually lead to better decisions and stronger performance. The quote encourages a growth mindset, viewing failures not as permanent defeats but as opportunities to learn, adapt, and ultimately succeed.
Who is Aamir Khan?
Aamir Khan is an Indian actor, filmmaker, and television personality who works in Bollywood movies. Known as Mr Perfectionist in the media, his career spans over 30 years. Khan has given several hit movies and received several awards and accolades for his phenomenal performance.
He received nine Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards, and an AACTA Award. He was also honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010,and received an honorary title from the Government of China in 2017.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More