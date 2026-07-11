BMC leptospirosis alert: What it is, precautions after exposure to Mumbai's waterlogged streets, 72-hour golden window

Monsoons often mean waterlogged streets in India, and this isn't just rainwater that has collected on the streets. It is much more than that, and it is also a health hazard, as during rains, sewage, garbage, animal manure, industrial chemicals, and other nasty stuff get mixed with rainwater. With heavy monsoon, flooded streets in Mumbai pose serious health risks, including infections.

Also Read | Waded through waterlogged streets during rain? Doctors reveal health risks and steps to take after reaching home

BMC issues leptospirosis alert Moreover, it is extremely important to exercise caution when wading through this water during the monsoon. Especially now that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an urgent health advisory urging residents in Mumbai to take preventive measures against leptospirosis, a potentially fatal infection.

The BMC has advised people in Mumbai to take precautions against leptospirosis, a bacterial disease commonly spread through contaminated floodwater. “Stagnant rainwater can harbour diseases like leptospirosis. Avoid walking in stagnant rainwater,” it said, issuing the warning.