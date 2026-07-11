BMC leptospirosis alert: What it is, precautions after exposure to Mumbai's waterlogged streets, 72-hour golden window
The BMC has issued a health advisory to prevent leptospirosis, urging residents to avoid stagnant water and seek medical attention promptly after exposure.
Monsoons often mean waterlogged streets in India, and this isn't just rainwater that has collected on the streets. It is much more than that, and it is also a health hazard, as during rains, sewage, garbage, animal manure, industrial chemicals, and other nasty stuff get mixed with rainwater.
Also Read | Waded through waterlogged streets during rain? Doctors reveal health risks and steps to take after reaching home
BMC issues leptospirosis alert
Moreover, it is extremely important to exercise caution when wading through this water during the monsoon. Especially now that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an urgent health advisory urging residents in Mumbai to take preventive measures against leptospirosis, a potentially fatal infection.
The BMC has advised people in Mumbai to take precautions against leptospirosis, a bacterial disease commonly spread through contaminated floodwater. “Stagnant rainwater can harbour diseases like leptospirosis. Avoid walking in stagnant rainwater,” it said, issuing the warning.
What is leptospirosis?
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Murtaza S Bagwala, head of emergency medicine at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, warned that leptospirosis is a pivotal issue in the monsoon. “This bacterial infection is transmitted by contaminated water, which is found in the urine of infected animals, especially rats. Rats are also found in urban areas, so there is a heightened risk after heavy rainfall and flooding,” Dr Murtaza cautioned.
Moreover, he noted that leptospirosis is dangerous because at first the symptoms commonly mimic those of a viral illness, and people often tend to ignore them. When left untreated, however, leptospirosis may lead to complications affecting the kidneys, liver, lungs, and other organs, and can be fatal. Early medical treatment can make a big difference.
The symptoms of leptospirosis
Dr Murtaza also shared the first signs and symptoms of leptospirosis that one shouldn't ignore:
- high fever
- muscle pain, particularly in the calves and lower back
- severe headache
- chills
- vomiting, nausea, and diarrhoea
- eye redness
- jaundice or skin rashes
Meanwhile, the BMC categorised exposure to leptospirosis into distinct risk levels to guide treatment:
- Low risk: Those with no visible cuts or wounds who walked through floodwater once.
- Moderate risk: Those who have minor injuries, cuts, or abrasions on their feet or legs and waded through water.
- High risk: Professionals such as sanitation workers and rescue workers with prolonged contact with stagnant water, or individuals who have been repeatedly exposed.
They also highlighted the importance of the 72-hour golden window, stressing that any Mumbaikar who has waded through floodwater should seek medical advice and begin preventive treatment within 24 to 72 hours of exposure. Receiving treatment within the first 72 hours effectively neutralises the bacteria before they can multiply and attack vital organs.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.