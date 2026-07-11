Dr Kunal Sood explains how you can get ringworm from cats, shares how to stay safe
Petting the stray dog or kitten can put you at risk of ringworm infection. However, it is easily preventable and highly treatable, says Dr Kunal Sood.
Rescuing cats and dogs is an amazing act of service, and even petting the strays on the street instantly lifts our mood. However, it does pose a number of health hazards, a common one being ringworm.
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While the name suggests otherwise, ringworm is not related to any worm; it is a skin condition often transmitted from cats to humans.
Taking to Instagram on July 10, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained what it is and how one can protect themselves from it without avoiding our furry friends.
How cats can give us ringworms
According to Dr Sood, it is perfectly possible for humans to catch ringworms from a cat. In fact, rescue cats and kittens are one of the most common ways people are exposed.
“Despite the name, ringworm is not caused by a worm. It's a fungal infection that lives on the skin and hair of animals and humans,” he shared.
“Cats can carry the fungus on their fur, and some infected cats look completely normal while still spreading fungal spores. Humans usually become infected through direct contact with the animal or by touching contaminated bedding, blankets, brushes, or furniture.”
When humans are infected with ringworm, it often appears as a red, itchy, ring-shaped rash that slowly expands over time.
How to treat and prevent ringworm infection?
When it comes to ringworm infection, early detection is paramount. This is because it looks similar to a regular skin rash, but using steroid creams by mistake can make the situation much worse.
“The good news is that ringworm is usually very treatable with antifungal medications, and treating the pet is just as important as treating the person,” noted Dr Sood.
He also shared a number of ways to reduce the spread of the fungus. It includes the following:
- Washing hands after handling pets
- Cleaning shared surfaces
- Getting infected animals evaluated
While the above sanitary measures can help reduce the spread, a new ring-shaped rash after bringing home a kitten or rescue animal isn't something to ignore, the physician cautioned.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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