Do you have a pet dog? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 8 health benefits of caring for pets

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has shared the surprising health benefits of having a pet dog. In an Instagram video posted on May 12, the heart surgeon explains how companionship with pets can positively influence key health markers while also offering significant psychological and emotional support.

As it turns out, these feelings are not simply emotional attachment or imagination. Growing evidence suggests that pets, especially dogs, can have measurable benefits for both physical and mental health , influencing everything from stress levels to heart health.

Pets are often far more than just animals – they become an inseparable part of the family and a constant presence in everyday life. Many pet owners notice that they feel calmer, happier, and less stressed when spending time with their furry companions, and may even miss them deeply when they are away.

Health benefits of having a pet Dr London outlines several health benefits associated with having a pet dog, highlighting how canine companionship can positively impact both physical and mental wellbeing:

Lower blood pressure

Reduced stress and cortisol levels

Increased physical activity from daily walks

Better cardiovascular health

Lower rates of depression and loneliness

Boosted oxytocin levels from companionship

Reduced allergy and asthma risk for kids who grow up with dogs

Structure and a sense of purpose from the routine of caring for them Health benefits explained According to Dr London, one of the most significant overall benefits of having pets is a reduced risk of mortality, including both all-cause mortality and deaths linked to cardiovascular disease. He explains, “If we look at one observational study of over four million people, there was about a 21 percent decrease of all cause mortality, about a 31 percent decrease in cardiovascular mortality, and if you had had a previous heart attack, that risk reduction was even more.”

Additionally, pet owners tend to have a lower risk of hypertension, along with reduced psychological risk factors linked to heart disease, such as loneliness, stress, and depression. Dr London explains that interacting with pets can lower cortisol levels – the body’s primary stress hormone – while simultaneously boosting the release of oxytocin, the “feel-good” hormone associated with comfort and emotional bonding. Together, these effects help regulate the nervous system and promote a calmer, more relaxed state.

The heart surgeon notes, “In addition, those with dogs in their lives have a lower incidence of high blood pressure, loneliness, and depression, which are known risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Now, what's happening physiologically? Well, when you interact with a dog, your cortisol goes down. You get release of oxytocin, which is the feel-good hormone, and your heart rate variability goes up. These are all signs of your autonomic nervous system being less stressed out.”

He also adds, “Now, I'm not suggesting that the dog causes all of this. These are observational studies. These are associations. And it certainly may be that dog owners walk more and live their life differently. But the relationship is powerful, the connection is certainly real, and the benefits are no surprise.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.