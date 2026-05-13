Is your face puffy? Neurologist explains what it may reveal about your mental health

The face can reflect what is happening inside your body. One such sign is puffy face, where the face visibly looks swollen, bloated, heavy or slightly tender. Although there are generic reasons for puffiness like crying, poor sleep or salty diet, a puffy face can also demonstrate the status of your mental health.



ALSO READ: Struggling with stress eating? Psychiatrist shares 3 hacks to manage cravings and build healthier relationship with food Know what your puffy face is saying about your health. (Picture credit: Freepik) We spoke with Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma, director of neurology at Fortis Noida, who explained that a puffy face can sometimes indicate inadequate stress management, where stress is beginning to affect the body more severely. In a world that often feels intensely overstimulating, whether due to work deadlines, financial difficulties, illness, or major life changes, almost everyone experiences stress at some point. However, the neurologist pointed out that the stress in moderate amounts is not necessarily harmful. In fact, it can help motivate you, sharpen concentration, improve performance, and enable you to respond effectively in challenging situations. The problem begins when stress becomes persistent and overwhelming. Over time, chronic stress can start affecting both physical and emotional wellbeing, sometimes even changing how your face looks through puffiness, fatigue, and visible swelling. What happens inside your body when you are stressed?

Stress increases the day before exam. (Picture credit: Pexels)

To first understand how stress physically affects the body, it is important to first look at what happens internally when you are stressed. Stress is also biological, not just emotional. The neurologist described what happens, “During stress, the body releases hormones that prepare us for a ‘fight or flight’ response. Heart rate and breathing increase, muscles tighten, and the body becomes more alert. While useful during emergencies, repeated or prolonged activation of this response can become harmful.” Is stress an illness? Addressing this, Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma explained that stress itself is not an illness. However, when poorly managed, it can worsen existing medical conditions and increase the risk of developing new health problems. Now if you look more closely at the stress, there are two types, as explained by the doctor: short term and long term. Short term is the kind that happens before intense situations like exams, presentations, interviews, or major life events. They actually help you stay alert, focused and productive. But long-term or chronic stress can go on for weeks or even months, and the doctor stated that it may negatively affect the body over time. This type of stress often develops due to constant work pressure, financial stress, relationship problems, illness and emotional trauma. Side effects of stress

Stress impacts high blood pressure. (Picture credit: Pexel)

Are there any other side effects of stress aside from puffy face? Addressing this, the doctor explained that chronic stress can affect both physical and emotional wellbeing in multiple ways. Physically, the neurologist remarked that chronic stress can lead to headaches, muscle tension, high blood pressure, sleep disturbances, digestive problems, fatigue and difficulty concentrating. Over time, persistent stress may even increase the risk of serious conditions such as heart disease, stroke and poor blood sugar control. Other than physical problems, stress also worsens mental health, “Stress may contribute to mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression, irritability, anger, and low self-esteem.” How to manage stress?

Indulge in mindfulness activities like yoga and journaling to reduce stress. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)