Micromanagement at workplace can hurt your mental health? 5 ways managers can boost employee morale

A healthy workplace is integral to overall wellbeing. Stress from work can easily seep into personal life, and workplace interactions shape the emotional atmosphere employees work in, especially through management styles. While guidance and supervision are necessary for an efficient workflow, effective leadership should not be mistaken for excessive control.



ALSO READ: Microbreak is the answer to employee fatigue: 5 benefits that are game-changer for productivity Know why micromanagement is not the healthiest management technique and right ways employee morale can be the maintained. (Picture credit: Gemini AI) Micromanagement is a common, negative management style which features intrusive oversight, rigid control, persistent scrutiny, and overbearing hyper-monitoring, which all can contribute to a very passive, stressful work environment. Managing every tiny detail, constantly telling what to do, checking on for updates may seem productive on the surface, but it comes at the cost of employee morale, confidence, creativity, and long-term productivity. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the mental health ramifications of micromanagement and how managers can rectify their leadership style to boost employee morale and productivity.

How does micromanagement impact employee mental health?

Overcontrolling managers cost you mental health. (Picture credit: Freepik)

First, let's try to understand the ways mental health takes a hit. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajit Dandekar, head, mental health, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, explained how micromanagement harms both emotional wellbeing and productivity. He warned it can lead to reduced sense of autonomy, increased job stress, low motivation, and most importantly, a weaker emotional attachment to the organisation. This means employees who experience micromanagement are more likely to quit too. Further, they are also at risk of mental health conditions; he shared, “Employees face mental health related challenges like anxiety and depression at the workplace but their learning abilities and job satisfaction also decreases.” This eventually makes employees vulnerable to burnout, which affects both their growth and productivity. The doctor emphasised that the core pillars of any healthy workplace should be autonomy, trust, and supportive relationships, as excessive control and lack of support are more likely to harm both psychological wellbeing and an individual's sustained performance. But simply reducing micromanagement alone cannot fix employee wellbeing. Management also needs to actively take initiatives that make employees feel valued, respected, and supported, the doctor explained. Healthy leadership habits foster trust, strengthen emotional safety, and subsequently improve from both work performance and mental wellbeing. So, what does supportive leadership actually look like in practice, and which managerial behaviors can authentically boost team morale? 5 everyday behaviours of managers that can boost team morale

Employees feel valued when they are appreciated. (Picture credit: Freepik)