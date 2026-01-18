Could giving your pet a calming gummy land you in jail in Alabama? See potential penalties for pet owners

A new law in Alabama has put pet owners on notice: giving your dog or cat a calming or medicinal gummy could now carry serious consequences. The legislation, which came into effect on January 1, regulates the sale and use of hemp products. The new restrictions are expected to affect pet stores and consumers alike. (Unsplash/ Representational)

This includes those containing CBD or Delta-8, and applies to both humans and animals, according to The US Sun.

What the law says Under the updated rules enforced by the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, “consumable hemp products” are defined as any item intended for human or animal consumption containing parts of the hemp plant, including cannabinoids like CBD.

Only licensed retailers are legally allowed to sell these products.

"This includes items widely used to help pets suffering from joint pain, anxieties, and other health issues," attorney Whitt Steineker noted in The National Law Review, citing the calming gummies and tinctures pet owners often rely on.

Potential penalties for pet owners Pet stores are not eligible for the special license required to sell these consumable hemp products, meaning they can no longer legally stock the calming treats that many owners depend on.

Owners themselves now face stiff consequences.

Possession of a CBD or hemp gummy for pets could result in a felony charge, with fines of up to $15,000 and the possibility of jail time, The US Sun reported.

According to Humane World for Animals, CBD and hemp products can be safe and beneficial for pets for managing pain. Veterinarians have observed improvements in dogs with chronic arthritis, helping them walk more comfortably.

Early research also suggests CBD may reduce the frequency and severity of seizures in some animals.

However, not every pet will respond dramatically. Over-the-counter CBD supplements are not cures or treatments; they can help manage symptoms but won’t eliminate serious illnesses.