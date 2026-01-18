Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Could giving your pet a calming gummy land you in jail in Alabama? See potential penalties for pet owners

    Alabama's new law restricts pet owners from giving dogs or cats calming or medicinal gummies containing CBD or Delta-8. 

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 2:41 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A new law in Alabama has put pet owners on notice: giving your dog or cat a calming or medicinal gummy could now carry serious consequences. The legislation, which came into effect on January 1, regulates the sale and use of hemp products.

    The new restrictions are expected to affect pet stores and consumers alike. (Unsplash/ Representational)
    The new restrictions are expected to affect pet stores and consumers alike. (Unsplash/ Representational)

    This includes those containing CBD or Delta-8, and applies to both humans and animals, according to The US Sun.

    What the law says

    Under the updated rules enforced by the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, “consumable hemp products” are defined as any item intended for human or animal consumption containing parts of the hemp plant, including cannabinoids like CBD.

    Only licensed retailers are legally allowed to sell these products.

    Also Read: Loyal dog in China waits daily in corridor for deceased owner: ‘Had tears running down its face’

    This includes items widely used to help pets suffering from joint pain, anxieties, and other health issues,” attorney Whitt Steineker noted in The National Law Review, citing the calming gummies and tinctures pet owners often rely on.

    Potential penalties for pet owners

    Pet stores are not eligible for the special license required to sell these consumable hemp products, meaning they can no longer legally stock the calming treats that many owners depend on.

    Owners themselves now face stiff consequences.

    Possession of a CBD or hemp gummy for pets could result in a felony charge, with fines of up to $15,000 and the possibility of jail time, The US Sun reported.

    The new restrictions are expected to affect pet stores and consumers alike. Many animals that rely on these products for anxiety, pain relief, or other health issues may no longer have access.

    Also Read: Do you have a large breed dog? Vet shares one of the biggest health challenges they may face and 3 major warning signs

    Are these products safe for pets though?

    According to Humane World for Animals, CBD and hemp products can be safe and beneficial for pets for managing pain. Veterinarians have observed improvements in dogs with chronic arthritis, helping them walk more comfortably.

    Early research also suggests CBD may reduce the frequency and severity of seizures in some animals.

    However, not every pet will respond dramatically. Over-the-counter CBD supplements are not cures or treatments; they can help manage symptoms but won’t eliminate serious illnesses.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Could Giving Your Pet A Calming Gummy Land You In Jail In Alabama? See Potential Penalties For Pet Owners
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes