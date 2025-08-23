Do you have a large breed dog? Vet shares one of the biggest health challenges they may face and 3 major warning signs

Large-breed dogs are gentle giants: cuddly and lovable companions who can warm up your days with their slobbery kisses, wagging tails and goofy attempts to sit in your lap, even if they are a bit too big (and maybe crushing you in the process), but nonetheless, they bring in a whole lot of cuddles. Large dog breeds like the Bernese Mountain Dog suffer from joint pain.(Shutterstock)

But as much fun as their size may be, it also comes with serious health concerns. Many people may be inclined to adopt large-breed dogs, but understanding the health conditions they are most naturally susceptible to will help you be better prepared. This is especially important for new pet parents.

Dr Sangeeta Vengsarkar Shah, BVSc, AH, MVSc (Med), Industry KOL for Royal Canin, told HT Lifestyle that they suffer the most from joint problems.

Speaking from her own clinical experience, she opened up, “As a veterinarian, I've seen first-hand the impact of joint diseases in large-breed dogs. With 45% of these dogs prone to joint and bone problems, it's essential for pet owners to understand the causes, signs, and preventive measures.” They have a high risk of arthritis.

Why do large-breed dogs suffer from joint problems?

The vet cautioned about the natural predisposition of large-breed dogs to develop serious joint issues like osteoarthritis due to their size and body weight. Their heavier bodies put extra pressure on their joints.

Dr Shah added, “Their anatomical structure places more stress on their joints in comparison to those of small-breed dogs. Other contributing factors include genetics (like breed predisposition to hip or elbow dysplasia), weight gain, ageing, and lifestyle habits like lack of exercise. A combination of these factors can lead to conditions such as osteoarthritis, hip or elbow dysplasia, and osteochondrosis (which impacts bone and cartilage development).”

Sadly, these conditions can drastically affect the quality of life. So, as a pet parent, what can you do?

Early signs of joint issues

Saint Bernard is another large-breed dog with issues of arthritis.(Shutterstock)

As a pet parent, you can keep an eye out for the early signs that may help you seek timely treatment. Dr Sangeeta Vengsarkar Shah listed out 3 signs:

1. Discomfort may include exercise intolerance, limping, and stiffness after rest.

2. Behavioural changes like irritability due to pain and discomfort.

3. Dogs might also lick or chew at painful joints or subtly shift their posture to avoid stress, favouring the affected leg and putting more weight on the good leg.

The most alarming issue is that if these signs are not detected on time, the joint disease may escalate and cause urinary infections as well, as the vet pointed out, due to dogs holding urine for long periods because of resistance to movement. This means pet parents need to be vigilant, especially if they have a large-breed dog.

What can pet parents do?

Preventive care may help reduce the likelihood of developing joint issues, especially since these large-breed dogs already have natural risks.

The vet elaborated on the preventive care, listing out vital nutrients. “Early preventive care should focus on weight management through balanced diets with optimal protein-to-fat ratios and added fibre to increase hunger satisfaction. Nutrients like Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Vitamin C and collagen can help repair and maintain cartilage, while Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation. Supplements containing these nutrients, along with L-Carnitine for burning of fat and providing lean muscle support, go a long way in preventing joint problems.”

Don't wait for any sign, as when these measures are introduced early on, the risks decline.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.