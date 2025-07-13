Dogs with floppy ears at high risk of infections? Vet shares complete guide to correct ear cleaning

Floppy-eared dog breeds like Beagles, Cocker Spaniels and Setters look particularly adorable because of their large, cartoon-like folded ears, but those very folds make them more susceptible to ear infections due to reduced air circulation. Floppy-eared dogs are prone to ear issues.(Shuttertock)

Dr Abhishek Choudhary, Consultant Veterinarian at Vetic Pet Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle that floppy-eared dogs are vulnerable to infections and odour because of the way their ears cover the inner ear canal, trapping the moisture, ear wax and dust inside.

Dr Choudhary said, “Floppy-eared dog breeds, such as the Beagle, Cocker Spaniel and Irish Setters, have floppy ears that carry a particular challenge; they require timely cleaning and a little extra care. Infrequent cleaning of floppy ears can lead to wax and dirt buildup, ear infections and unpleasant odours. Puppies and adult dogs can become prone to chronic ear infections if their ears are not cleaned routinely.”

To better care for your floppy-eared dogs, know how you can clean their ears properly. Dr Abhishek Choudhary shared a comprehensive guide with us, addressing all the concerns:

Ideal frequency of cleaning your dog’s ears

There is no doc-prescribed frequency for cleaning your dog’s ears. It will depend on their age, daily habits and overall hygiene.

If their floppy ears are always touching their food and water, and you are not cleaning them after every meal, your pet will require more intense and frequent grooming as compared to other pets. Or, you can opt for a differently shaped bowl and a different trimming style that prevents their fur from touching their food and water each time.

If your dog goes out frequently, gathers dust and dirt under their long ears, or goes swimming every couple of days, you may need to clean their ears every 3-4 days.

At the same time, overcleaning your pet’s ears, especially when there’s no visible debris or dirt, can irritate the ears.

What do you need for cleaning your dog’s ears?

Choose a time when your dog is happy or relaxed. Ideally, after a walk or swim.

You will need a vet-approved ear cleaning solution. If your dog already has some irritation in their ears, their vet may have prescribed a special cleaner; please use that.

Strictly avoid using hydrogen peroxide and human ear drops. Avoid home remedies, such as olive oil or coconut oil! They can disrupt the pH inside their ear and cause the growth of either bacteria or fungi.

You will need a soft surgical gauze and a soft microfibre towel. You might want some additional light if you want a clear view inside their ear to check if you have cleaned properly.

Avoid the use of Q-tips or ear cleaning tools that can go deep inside the ear canal and cause irritation.

Don't use Q-tips to clean ears.(Shutterstock)

Step-by-step guide to cleaning your dog’s ear

Begin by seating your dog comfortably where there’s plenty of space and light.

Give them a chew bone, chew toy or a puzzle treat dispenser, whatever keeps them busy while you get to work.

Lift one of their ears gently and take a look inside. Is there a lot of brown ‘dirt,’ wax or redness? Does it smell? If the answer to all of these questions is ‘No,’ it means your dog probably doesn’t have any ear infection, and it’s time to proceed.

Fill the ear canal with the cleaning solution. You need to be steady and quick; do not squirt the cleaning solution hard into the ear canal.

Once the ear canal is almost full, massage the base of the ear in a circular motion. You will hear a squishing sound, and that’s perfectly normal. Do this for at least 30 seconds.

Then allow your dog to shake their head. This is also completely normal, and it will dislodge all the debris from inside the ear canal.

Now, use the clean gauze to wipe away the loosened wax or debris that has come up to the surface of the ear.

Repeat the same process on the other ear, but use a fresh gauze. You can also use cotton swabs instead of gauze. Go for gauze since it comes in individual sterile packaging, they are ready-to-use, and it doesn't leave any fibres behind.

If your dog is particularly fidgety or hand-shy, visit certified groomers to help you out with this weekly or fortnightly task.

When should you speak to your vet?

Ear infections are super common in almost all floppy-eared breeds, especially in tropical climates. High temperatures combined with humidity can trigger signs such as excessive wax buildup, ear shaking and scratching, bleeding of the outer ear from scratching, foul odour, and head tilting.

If you notice any of these signs, you should seek professional advice. Ignoring the early signs of ear infection may lead to chronic middle ear infections in floppy-eared breeds.

In case you cannot manage ear cleaning at home, you can always request your veterinarian to take a look and opt for professional grooming every 10-14 days.

