Vet issues serious warning over ‘concerning’ TikTok video urging pet owners to give Ibuprofen to dogs

Is it safe to give ibuprofen to pets? A viral video on TikTok claims so. After the clip reached 300,000 views, TikToker Ben The Vet issued a serious warning on the matter, as per Newsweek. Speaking to the outlet, Ben said that it was unsafe for people to try out the trend. This could lead to health complications for the pets in the long run. According to him, the symptoms might not be apparent easily but could build up over time. Here's why you should not give Ibuprofen to dogs and other pet animals

Vet issues serious warning over viral TikTok video

As per Newsweek, the video in question was posted in June. It claims that pets can be given the same medicine as children. The clip shows a person using a plastic syringe to take ibuprofen from a bottle meant for children.

The Mirror reported that several users had commented that they had been given similar advice in the past when their pets were ill.

Ben the Vet wrote in a clip posted on his TikTok account, “Ibuprofen is not a safe painkiller to give to pets and it's concerning to see how many views this video has had, and how many pets might be harmed by this advice.”

The TikToker told Newsweek that the confusion around ibuprofen may have stemmed from the fact that some painkillers for humans can be given to pets in the right dosage, such as paracetamol. He added that the physiology of a dog or a cat is different from that of a human being.

This is why, to avoid people inadvertently poisoning their pets, there are laws that state over-the-counter medicines for humans legally must be issued for animals via a veterinary prescription.

Effects of ibuprofen poisoning in pets

As per the Pet Poison helpline, ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are for human usage only. The medications can be harmful to pets if they are ingested.

Symptoms of ibuprofen poisoning include:

Increased urination or thirst

Black tarry stool

Diarrhea

Lack of appetite

Lethargy

Seizures

Vomiting

According to UK pet charity PDSA, anyone who believes their pet has eaten ibuprofen must take it to the vet immediately.

FAQs:

1. Is it safe to give pets ibuprofen?

No, the medicine is designed for human usage only.

2. Does giving ibuprofen to pets harm their health?

Yes, it can lead to complications in the long run.

3. What are the symptoms of ibuprofen poisoning?

It could lead to a lack of appetite, seizures, diarrhea, vomiting and lethargy in pets.