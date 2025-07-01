Terrified passenger writes farewell note as Tokyo-bound Boeing 737 plunges nearly 26,000 feet

A Spring Airlines Japan flight from Shanghai to Tokyo turned into a nightmare for passengers on board on Monday. All seemed normal until a suspected cabin pressure failure caused the Boeing 737-800 to descend rapidly, triggering oxygen mask deployment and panic midair. According to the South China Morning Post, flight JL8696, also listed as IJ004, was en route to Tokyo Narita Airport at the time of the incident. Image used for representational purposes only(AFP)

Boeing 737-800 plunged nearly 26,000 feet in under 10 minutes

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism said that the aircraft dropped from 11,000 meters (36,000 feet) to just 3,000 metres (9,800 feet) in under 10 minutes after the flight crew received a cabin pressure alert and declared an emergency, reported The Standard.

Flight data confirmed the aircraft’s descent of nearly 8,000 meters in just minutes. The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Kansai International Airport in Osaka.

Passengers were forced to remain onboard for over an hour before being allowed to disembark. Although all 191 passengers and crew members onboard survived without physical injuries, the emotional toll was immense.

Passenger says she wrote a farewell note

According to The Standard report, a woman identified as Wang, said there was an eerie silence inside the aircraft after oxygen masks dropped. Wang elaborated that she felt she was going to die and seeing the flight attendants on the verge of tears triggered panic.

Another passenger told the outlet that she wrote a farewell note to her husband as the aircraft plunged. Many expressed their shock, fear, and frustration on social media. According to the SCMP report, a passenger described the incident as “violent and abrupt.”

Boeing 737 is back in spotlight

The SCMP report added that, following passenger complaints, Spring Airlines Japan has allegedly offered 15,000 yen (approximately $104) in compensation to each passenger.

The incident, however, has once again brought attention to safety concerns around the Boeing 737 series. The model has been involved in at least 12 fatal crashes globally since 2000, including the China Eastern Airlines MU5735 crash in 2022 and the Jeju Air crash in South Korea in 2024.

FAQs:

1. What happened on the Spring Airlines Japan flight on July 1, 2025?

A suspected cabin pressure failure forced the aircraft to make an emergency descent from 11,000 to 3,000 metres, triggering oxygen masks and emergency landing procedures.

2. Were there any injuries?

No physical injuries were reported, but many passengers experienced psychological trauma.

3. Where did the plane land?

The Boeing 737-800 diverted to Kansai International Airport in Osaka.

4. What kind of aircraft was involved?

A Boeing 737-800, a model that has faced scrutiny due to past global safety incidents.

5. Will passengers receive compensation?

Spring Airlines Japan is offering 15,000 yen to affected passengers, but it must be claimed directly.

6. Is the airline related to Spring Airlines in China?

Spring Airlines Japan is a separate entity partially owned by Japan Airlines. The Chinese parent company clarified it was not involved in the incident.