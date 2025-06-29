Air India Tokyo-Delhi flight diverted to Kolkata over ‘persistent warm temperature’ in cabin

An Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi was diverted to Kolkata on Saturday, after a cabin temperature anomaly prompted the crew to take precautionary measures, the airline said in a statement. Air India Tokyo-Delhi flight diverted to Kolkata due to cabin temperature issue.(X-@Aviationa2z/ File)

The flight, AI357, operated by a Boeing 787 aircraft, was en route from Haneda Airport in Tokyo to New Delhi when the crew reported “persistent warm temperature” in the cabin and opted for a diversion to ensure passenger safety and comfort.

“Air India flight AI357 operating from Haneda to Delhi on 29 June 2025 made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely into Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India said ground staff in Kolkata were assisting passengers after the diversion, and alternative arrangements were being made to fly them to Delhi soon.

“Our ground colleagues in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the spokesperson added.

The airline assured that technical inspections were underway and all affected passengers were being assisted.