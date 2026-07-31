Zomato Hyperpure leases 3.5 lakh sq ft warehouse in Chennai at ₹87 lakh monthly rent

Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited, the B2B supply arm of food delivery platform Zomato, has leased around 3.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Chennai for nearly nine years at a monthly rent of ₹87.46 lakh, according to documents accessed by Propstack.



The warehouse is located at Hiranandani Industrial Park, Redhills, along Periyapalayam High Road. The property has been leased from Jurojin Developers Private Limited, as shown in the leave and licence agreement. Chennai real estate: Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited, the B2B supply arm of food delivery platform Zomato, has leased around 3.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The lease commenced on March 30, 2026, with the rental working out to ₹25 per sq ft per month. Zomato Hyperpure has also paid a security deposit of ₹3.5 crore, according to the documents.

As per the agreement, the monthly rent will increase by 5% annually over the lease tenure.

Neither Zomato Hyperpure nor House of Hiranandani could be reached for a comment.

"Zomato Hyperpure's fresh 3.5 lakh sq. ft. lease at Hiranandani Industrial Park highlights the rapid expansion of B2B and q-commerce supply chains into tier-1 regional hubs. Moving into long-term 9-year commitments in strategic corridors like Chennai shows how tech platforms are building durable, institutional logistics networks across key growth markets.," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

Last year, Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited, the B2B supply arm of food delivery platform Zomato, leased a 5.53 lakh sq ft warehouse in Bhiwandi, Thane district, near Mumbai, for a monthly rent of around ₹1.7 crore, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The warehouse was leased from Zuijin Developers Private Limited for a period of four years and seven months. As per the agreement, possession was scheduled for September 1, 2025, followed by a 150-day rent-free fit-out period to allow the company to set up and operationalise the facility.

The lease includes a 48-month lock-in period, during which neither party can terminate the agreement without penalty. The property is located in Mauje Pogaon, Bhiwandi taluka, Thane district.

Registered on November 1, 2025, the lease commenced at a rental of ₹31 per sq ft per month. Zomato Hyperpure paid approximately ₹27 lakh in stamp duty and deposited around ₹8.57 crore as a security deposit, the documents showed.

Also Read: Zomato Hyperpure leases 5.5 lakh sq ft warehouse in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for ₹1.7 crore monthly rent

Chennai warehousing absorption jumps 52% YoY to 0.7 million sq ft in Q2 2026: Report Despite a 7% quarter-on-quarter decline in leasing activity during Q2 2026, India's warehousing and logistics sector maintained healthy occupier demand in the first half of the year. The top seven cities recorded 10.6 million sq ft of warehousing absorption in Q2, taking the H1 2026 total to 22 million sq ft, the highest first-half leasing volume in the past year. Leasing activity rose 16% year-on-year and 11% over H2 2025, highlighting the sector's resilience despite ongoing global headwinds, according to a Vestian report.

Chennai continued its strong momentum, with warehousing absorption increasing 17% quarter-on-quarter and 52% year-on-year to 0.7 million sq ft, as per the report.

Higher capital expenditure, coupled with investments in multimodal connectivity, dedicated freight corridors, logistics parks and cold-chain infrastructure, is expected to improve supply chain efficiency and drive demand for modern warehousing. These structural developments are likely to create new growth opportunities for both occupiers and investors, it said.

Also Read: Amazon India leases 2.78 lakh sq ft warehouse space in Bengaluru for nearly ₹73 lakh monthly rent