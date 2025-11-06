Zomato Hyperpure leases 5.5 lakh sq ft warehouse in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for ₹1.7 crore monthly rent

Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited, the B2B supply arm of food delivery platform Zomato, has leased a large warehouse space measuring 5.53 lakh sq ft in Bhiwandi, Thane district, near Mumbai, for approximately ₹1.7 crore per month, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Zomato’s B2B arm, Hyperpure, has leased a 5.53 lakh sq ft warehouse in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for about ₹1.7 crore per month, documents from CRE Matrix show. (Representational Image) (Pexels)

The warehouse has been leased from Zuijin Developers Private Limited for a period of four years and seven months. As per the lease agreement, the handover was scheduled for September 1, 2025, followed by a rent-free fit-out period of 150 days to enable the tenant to set up and operationalise the facility.

The lease also includes a lock-in period of 48 months, during which neither party can terminate the agreement without penalty. The property is situated in Mauje Pogaon, in Bhiwandi taluk of Thane district, the documents showed.

The lease was registered on November 1, 2025, with a monthly starting rent of ₹31 per square foot. Zomato Hyperpure paid a stamp duty of approximately ₹27 lakh and a security deposit of around ₹8.57 crore as part of the agreement, as per the documents.

Queries have been sent to Zomato Hyperpure and Zuijin Developers. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Previous transactions in Thane Zomato Hyperpure had earlier secured a five-year lease for 2.46 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for ₹43.90 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. The documents showed that the monthly starting rent for the 246,598 sq ft space is ₹66.21 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹2.78 crore. The space is located in One K Square Logistics Park in Bhiwandi, for which the transaction was registered on August 26, 2025.

Zomato Hyperpure had earlier also leased a warehousing space with a built-up area of 253,421 square feet. The warehouse is situated at Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park in Palava, a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The lease agreement is for a term of five years, commencing on February 15, 2025. Zomato is paying a monthly rent of over ₹85.3 lakh for the facility.

In March, Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty jointly acquired a seven-acre land parcel in Owale at Thane West, near Mumbai, for Rs. 9.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

According to the property registration documents, the transaction involves seven acres of undivided land within a larger parcel spanning 30 acres and 17 guntha.

The documents showed that the transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 68.96 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Last year, L&T Realty signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for a slum rehabilitation project to develop 31.25 lakh sq ft worth ₹697 crore in Thane near Mumbai, according to the registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The project is situated in the Panchpakhadi area of the Thane real estate market.

The JDA was inked between L&T Realty’s L&T Parel Project Pvt Ltd and Jagdale Infrastructure Pvt Ltd on May 7, 2024, the documents showed.

The stamp duty paid for the transaction is ₹34.88 crore. A registration fee of ₹30,000 has also been paid for the deal, according to the documents.