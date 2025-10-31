Edit Profile
    FM India Supply Chain leases 1.31 lakh sq ft at Lodha Industrial Park near Mumbai for ₹33 crore

    Logistics firm FM India has leased space at the industrial park in Lodha Palava City, developed by Lodha Developers, in Thane district near Mumbai

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 7:55 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    FM India Supply Chain Private Limited, a logistics firm, has leased 1.31 lakh sq ft of industrial space at Lodha Industrial Park in Palava City, Thane district, near Mumbai, for five years at a total rent of over 33 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

    FM India Supply Chain Private Limited, a logistics firm, has leased 1.31 lakh sq ft of industrial space at Lodha Industrial Park in Palava City, Thane district, near Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
    The property is owned by Palava Induslogic 4 Private Limited, a subsidiary of Lodha Developers, it showed.

    The lease agreement specifies a starting monthly rent of 50.37 lakh and a security deposit of 2.65 crore. It also includes a clause for annual rental escalation.

    The per-square-foot rent of the leased property translates to approximately 31.60 per square foot per month, as per the documents.

    The transaction was registered on October 28, 2025 for which a stamp duty of 1.78 lakh was paid.

    Additionally, the tenant will also pay the common area maintenance (CAM) charges of over 2.11 crore, the documents showed.

    An email query sent to FM India Supply Chain Pvt Ltd and Lodha Developers did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

    Also Read: Tesla leases 24,565 sq ft warehouse space in Mumbai's Kurla for over 24 crore for five years

    Similar transactions in the vicinity

    Amazon Data Services Pvt Ltd, in November 2024, purchased a 38-acre land parcel in Ambernath near Mumbai from the Lodha Developers, for 450 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by Propstack

    The land parcel is located in Asode and Burdul villages in Ambernath near Mumbai, according to Propstack.

    The transaction was registered on November 12, 202,4, for which a stamp duty of 27 crore was paid, according to the documents.

    The land parcel is situated near Lodha Developers' Palava City project, located in Mumbai.

    Also Read: Maharashtra govt, Lodha Developers sign 30,000-crore MoU to set up green data centre park near Mumbai

    In August 2025, Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B supply chain arm of food tech giant Zomato, secured a five-year lease for 2.46 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for 43.90 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

    Also Read: Zomato expands supply chain with 43.9 crore warehouse lease in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for five years

    The documents showed that the monthly starting rent for the 246,598 sq ft space is 66.21 lakh, along with a security deposit of 2.78 crore.

    The space is located in One K Square Logistics Park in Bhiwandi, for which the transaction was registered on August 26, 2025.

    recommendedIcon
