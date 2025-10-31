FM India Supply Chain leases 1.31 lakh sq ft at Lodha Industrial Park near Mumbai for ₹33 crore

FM India Supply Chain Private Limited, a logistics firm, has leased 1.31 lakh sq ft of industrial space at Lodha Industrial Park in Palava City, Thane district, near Mumbai, for five years at a total rent of over ₹33 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The property is owned by Palava Induslogic 4 Private Limited, a subsidiary of Lodha Developers, it showed.
The lease agreement specifies a starting monthly rent of ₹50.37 lakh and a security deposit of ₹2.65 crore. It also includes a clause for annual rental escalation.
The per-square-foot rent of the leased property translates to approximately ₹31.60 per square foot per month, as per the documents.
The transaction was registered on October 28, 2025 for which a stamp duty of ₹1.78 lakh was paid.
Additionally, the tenant will also pay the common area maintenance (CAM) charges of over ₹2.11 crore, the documents showed.
An email query sent to FM India Supply Chain Pvt Ltd and Lodha Developers did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.
In August 2025, Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B supply chain arm of food tech giant Zomato, secured a five-year lease for 2.46 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for ₹43.90 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.