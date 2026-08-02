Kejriwal demands choice between pure petrol and E20, seeks lower fuel prices at town hall

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday demanded that consumers be allowed to choose between pure petrol and E20-blended petrol at fuel stations, while also calling for E20 to be priced lower than pure petrol and petrol prices to be reduced to below ₹84 per litre. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during the 'National Town Hall Against E20', at the Constitution Club, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Addressing AAP's National Town Hall Against E20 at Delhi's Constitution Club, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was “forcibly imposing” E20-blended fuel on consumers and claimed the policy would adversely affect vehicle owners. According to an AAP press release, the programme drew participation from more than seven lakh people online and offline.

Raises concerns over E20 policy Kejriwal claimed that India imported 1 billion litres of ethanol from the United States last year and alleged imports could increase after wider implementation of E20.

He urged people to avoid buying petrol or diesel vehicles until vehicles compatible with E100 fuel become available, arguing that existing vehicle owners could face additional costs.

He also questioned the government's rationale for promoting higher ethanol blends and alleged that automobile manufacturers had privately expressed concerns over the use of E20 in vehicles manufactured before 2023. Kejriwal said the companies had not provided written responses to his queries.

Three demands to Centre Kejriwal urged the Centre to offer both pure petrol and E20 at petrol pumps so consumers could choose their preferred fuel. He also demanded that E20 be sold at a lower price than pure petrol and that petrol prices be reduced to below ₹84 per litre. He argued that consumers should not be compelled to purchase a specific fuel blend without alternatives.

The AAP leader also referred to recent protests over education issues, saying citizens should not fear raising public concerns. During the event, several participants, including mechanics, vehicle owners and subject experts, shared their experiences and concerns regarding the impact of E20 on vehicles and operating costs, according to the party.