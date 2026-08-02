Haryana CM highlights anti-paper leak law, says merit and transparency key to youth empowerment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the recent amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act provide a strong legal framework to protect the hard work of young aspirants, ensure transparency in recruitment and strengthen public trust in examination systems. In a government statement, Saini said the amendment law reflected the Centre's commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of public examinations and ensuring strict action against unfair practices. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (@NayabSainiBJP X)

The Chief Minister said examination malpractices such as paper leaks, impersonation, cyber-enabled cheating and organised manipulation undermine not only individual examinations but also the confidence of youth and the credibility of public institutions.

According to the statement, the act applies to examinations conducted by agencies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), National Testing Agency (NTA), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and other notified bodies.

2026 amendments strengthen enforcement The statement said amendments introduced in 2026 were aimed at addressing technology-driven and organised examination crimes.

These include empowering states and Union Territories to constitute Special Investigation Teams (SITs), strengthening cyber forensic capabilities, improving inter-state information sharing and expediting investigation and judicial processes related to examination offences.

Saini said the amendments were intended to make enforcement more effective in view of the growing use of encrypted communication, digital platforms and cyber tools by organised examination fraud networks.

Focus on transparent recruitment Highlighting Haryana's recruitment reforms, Saini said the state government has prioritised transparency and merit in government appointments by increasing the use of digital systems, reducing human intervention and ensuring time-bound recruitment processes.

According to the government statement, more than 1.80 lakh government jobs have been provided in Haryana under the principle of "Bina Kharchi-Bina Parchi", with appointments based on merit and transparency. The statement added that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) has further simplified and standardised recruitment.

Saini also referred to youth-focused initiatives of the Union government, including the National Education Policy 2020, Skill India Mission, Startup India, Standup India, Atal Innovation Mission, PM Mudra Yojana, Digital India and Vidya Lakshmi. He said these initiatives have helped create opportunities in education, skill development, entrepreneurship and innovation while reinforcing the role of young people in the country's development journey.