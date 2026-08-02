Man claims raising a child in India costs ₹1.39 crore, internet divided: 'Some things can't be measured in money'

A content creator has sparked a debate on the cost of parenthood after claiming that raising a child in India can cost around ₹1.39 crore by the time they turn 18. Singh estimated the child’s first two years to cost around ₹6 lakh. (Instagram/@vikhyat._)

In an Instagram video, content creator Vikhyat Singh broke down what he believes are the major expenses parents are likely to incur, from pregnancy and schooling to healthcare, gadgets and transport. "Why I don't want kids. Let's calculate the cost of raising a kid in India," he said in the clip, before listing estimated expenses across different stages of a child's life.

Singh started with pregnancy-related costs. According to him, parents could spend around ₹3 lakh on doctor consultations, medical tests, medicines, maternity clothing and delivery at a private hospital.

He then estimated the child's first two years to cost around ₹6 lakh. This estimate included baby essentials such as diapers, food, vaccinations and other necessities.

Sigh then estimated that parents could spend around ₹15 lakh on food between the ages of two and 18. According to him, education would be the biggest expense, costing roughly ₹33 lakh, including play school, annual school fees, books, uniforms and school trips.

Singh also factored in tuition ( ₹9 lakh), healthcare ( ₹5.4 lakh), entertainment ( ₹9 lakh), clothes ( ₹7.2 lakh), gadgets ( ₹4 lakh), sports and extracurricular activities ( ₹8 lakh), transport ( ₹8 lakh) and the additional cost of renting a bigger home to accommodate a child ( ₹32.4 lakh).

Adding these figures together, he arrived at a total of ₹1.39 crore.