₹6.75 crore to raise a child in India? Financial advisor breaks down rising costs, internet divided

Financial advisor and content creator Udayan Adhye has gone viral after claiming that raising a child in a metro city in India could cost parents as much as ₹6.75 crore. Adhye broke down the rising costs associated with education, lifestyle and healthcare. (Unsplash/Representational image )

In a video shared on Instagram, Adhye broke down the rising costs associated with education, lifestyle and healthcare, arguing that many parents underestimate how expensive raising children has become. “You need ₹6.75 crores to raise a child in a metro city in India, and if you don’t believe it, let me break down the exact math,” he said in the video.

Adhye explained that one of the biggest concerns is education inflation. He claimed that many financial products marketed for children offer returns of only 5–6%, while school and college expenses are increasing at 10–12% annually. “At that rate, costs double every 6 years,” he said, adding that a 4-year college programme costing ₹20 lakh today could rise to ₹1.6-2 crore by the time a child turns 18.

He also listed several additional expenses that contribute to the overall estimate, including school fees, sports, music lessons, coaching classes, vacations, gadgets, childcare, healthcare and lifestyle costs over a period of 21 years.

“A post-graduation, if your child chooses to do one, is a separate cost,” Adhye added, noting that in many Indian families, such expenses are often funded through education loans or by the child themselves.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Raising a child in an Indian metro is no longer just an emotional decision. It is a serious financial goal. School, college, coaching, lifestyle, healthcare, gadgets, vacations; the numbers quietly compound for 21 years. And no, a basic child plan won’t cut it.”