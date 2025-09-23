Edit Profile
    Zomato leases 2.46 lakh sq ft warehouse in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for ₹43.9 crore for over five years

    Zomato Hyperpure has secured a five-year lease for 2.46 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for 43.90 crore

    Published on: Sep 23, 2025 5:28 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B supply chain arm of food tech giant Zomato, has secured a five-year lease for 2.46 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for 43.90 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

    Zomato has leased the warehouse space located in One K Square Logistics Park in Bhiwandi, for which the transaction was registered on August 26, 2025. (Picture for representational purposes only) (REUTERS)
    Zomato has leased the warehouse space located in One K Square Logistics Park in Bhiwandi, for which the transaction was registered on August 26, 2025. (Picture for representational purposes only) (REUTERS)

    The documents show that the monthly starting rent for the 246,598 sq ft space is 66.21 lakh, along with a security deposit of 2.78 crore.

    The space is located in One K Square Logistics Park in Bhiwandi, for which the transaction was registered on August 26, 2025.

    According to the documents, a stamp duty of over 11 lakh and registration fees of 30,000 were paid for the transaction.

    The space lease starts from August 1, 2025, however, the rent payment commences from March 2026 up to July 2030.

    The agreement has a clause of 5% rent escalation annually. The rent for the first year is 7.94 crore, for the second year is 8.34 crore, for the third year is 8.75 crore, 9.19 crore for the fourth year and 9.65 crore for the fifth year, according to the property registration documents.

    The space has been leased by Zomato from Pyramine Space Private Limited, the documents show.

    An email query has been sent to Zomato. If a response is received, the story will be updated. Pyramine Space Private Limited could not be reached for comment.

    Previous transactions by Zomato

    According to property registration documents, Eternal Ltd, formerly known as Zomato, had leased 84,157 square feet of commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri for a total rent of 85 crore over a five-year period.

    The documents showed that the commercial space, which spans six units on the 7th floor of a building named R Square, has been rented from Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd (Runwal Realty).

    Zomato Hyperpure had also leased a warehousing space with a built-up area of 253,421 square feet. The warehouse is located at Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park in Palava, part of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). The lease agreement is for five years, commencing on February 15, 2025. Zomato is paying a monthly rent of over 85.3 lakh for the facility.

