Shah Rukh Khan’s housing society took a year to negotiate a redevelopment deal. What your society needs to know

When Shree Amrit Society on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra, where Shah Rukh Khan owns a sea-facing apartment, began redevelopment two months ago, the process leading up to it had already taken close to a year. The society formally appointed Sri Lotus Developers in June 2025, with each homeowner set to receive 155% additional area post-redevelopment. Mumbai redevelopment news: Shah Rukh Khan’s housing society's redevelopment moved ahead without hurdles, which may not be the case elsewhere. (HT Files )

While Shah Rukh Khan’s society's redevelopment moved ahead without hurdles, that’s often not the case elsewhere. In many instances, internal disputes among society members, whether over developer selection or disagreements on the additional area being offered, lead to legal challenges.

These conflicts significantly delay the finalisation of redevelopment agreements, even after initial negotiations are complete.

Two housing societies in Vasai, near Mumbai, had appointed a developer last year after signing a development agreement (DA), with the promise of new homes within two years and an additional 20% area. However, a group of minority members challenged the appointment in court, demanding 35% additional area. The litigation delayed the project by a year, turning what was meant to be a two-year redevelopment into a three-year exercise.

Real estate experts, however, point out that such delays are not unusual. From the first discussion to actually moving into redeveloped apartments, the process generally takes a minimum of five years. A recent Knight Frank India report estimates that the entire redevelopment cycle in Mumbai typically spans 8–10 years, from the time the idea takes shape in the minds of society members to final completion.

Why did Shah Rukh Khan's housing society take a year to finalise the developer? According to the appointed developer, the delay was largely due to the number of offers the housing society received from competing builders.

"For Shree Amrit Society, in which Shah Rukh Khan has an apartment, it took us about 1-1.25 years to get things done because there was a lot of competition, and the society wanted to go through everybody's offerings, so it took that much time," said Anand Pandit, chairman and managing director, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited.

“On average, if a society is small and proactive, the negotiation process can be wrapped up in four months to a year,” Pandit added.

Procedure for appointing a developer for redevelopment According to Pandit, the redevelopment process typically begins when society members pass a resolution in a general body meeting to move forward with the plan. The society then appoints a project management consultant (PMC), along with legal and financial advisors. A feasibility report is prepared, followed by the drafting and floating of tenders.

“Eligible developers are invited to present their proposals, usually given one or two opportunities each. If multiple developers participate, 2–3 are shortlisted for further evaluation. Finally, under Section 79A, a meeting is conducted before the deputy registrar, where members’ preferences are recorded on video. The developer who secures the support of more than 51% of members is awarded the project,” Pandit explained.

Housing society redevelopment takes 8–10 years According to the Knight Frank India report, released earlier this month, the redevelopment of a housing society is a long-drawn process, typically taking 8 to 10 years from start to finish. The first stage is the thought process and consent of members, which alone can take anywhere from six months to two years. During this period, the idea of redevelopment is initiated, discussed, and finally consented to by the society members.

The next stage is the selection of a developer and the signing of the development agreement, which generally spans up to two years. This phase begins with the appointment of a Project Management Consultant (PMC), which takes six months to a year, followed by preparation of a feasibility report (two months) and tender preparation (one month). Developers then submit bids through the RFP process (three months), after which the developer is selected and the 79A process is completed (three months). The development agreement itself usually takes another six months to finalise, the report said.

Once a developer is on board, the pre-construction phase begins, lasting about one to one-and-a-half years. This stage involves obtaining the Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) from authorities, which takes six months to a year, securing the Permanent Alternate Accommodation (PAA) agreement (one month), vacating by members (three months), and demolition of the old buildings (two months), according to the report.

The report further said that the construction and handover phase takes the longest, typically three to five years. Depending on the project scale, the actual construction lasts three to five years, and the handover of redeveloped apartments usually follows within two months of completion.

Challenges in the process of redevelopment According to the Knight Frank India report, despite improved feasibility, redevelopment projects continue to face execution challenges.

The report said achieving a societal consensus remains the primary hurdle.

"While current laws mandate only 51% approval, disputes over flat sizes, rent duration, or developer selection often delay progress. Additional obstacles include issues of title clarity and legacy encumbrances, delays in securing IOD/CC and other civic permissions, ongoing legal disputes or litigations, and cost-related frictions arising from GST and stamp duty. Successfully navigating these complexities requires developers with strong legal expertise, transparent communication, and robust community engagement frameworks," the report added.