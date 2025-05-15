Zomato leases 84,157 sq ft of office space in Mumbai’s Andheri for 85 crore

Eternal Ltd, formerly known as Zomato, has leased 84,157 square feet of commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri for a total rent of ₹85 crore over a five-year period, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate update: Eternal Ltd, formerly known as Zomato, has leased 84,157 square feet of commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri for a total rent of ₹ 85 crore over a five-year period. (Picture for representational purposes only) (REUTERS)

The documents reveal that the commercial space has been rented from Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd (Runwal Realty) and spans six units on the 7th floor of a building named R Square.

The lease agreement, which has a five-year duration, includes a three-year lock-in period. The license commencement date is set for May 1, 2025.

As per the agreement, the monthly rent for the first three years is fixed at ₹1.34 crore, while for the remaining 24 months, it will increase to ₹1.54 crore.

The transaction includes a security deposit of ₹8.07 crore, and the lease was registered on May 9, 2025. The commercial premises also come with 57 car parking spaces, according to the documents.

"Andheri in Mumbai is a growing office market considering factors like annual leasing activity, new housing developments, metro, airport and highway connectivity, hospitality and everything in between. Hence, many established brands are now focusing towards setting up their base in Andheri," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder CRE Matrix and IndexTap.com.

In February 2025, Zomato announced its rebranding as ‘Eternal’ and introduced a new logo. This change comes over two years after the Deepinder Goyal-led company began using the new name internally.

“We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future, " he wrote, adding that, ”Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there," Goyal had said in February 2025.

An email query sent to Eternal Ltd and Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd did not receive a response. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

HDFC Bank transaction in the same building

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, HDFC Bank leased a 2.72 lakh sq ft commercial space in Mumbai's Andheri area in January 2025 for an annual rent of more than ₹77 crore.

According to the documents, 2.72 lakh sq ft (carpet area) has been leased for 10 years in a building named R Square, constructed by a Runwal Realty subsidiary, Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd.

HDFC Bank leased the commercial units via three separate agreements, under which selected units were leased on the ground, first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors.