Aamir Khan’s housing society redevelopment: 5 things you should know about the old building in Mumbai's Bandra

Aamir Khan has made headlines for two reasons in the recent months: his upcoming movie Sitare Zameen Par and the proposed redevelopment of his housing society in Mumbai's Bandra.

The housing society, located in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra, is known for being home to several Bollywood stars.

Here are five key things you need to know about the proposed redevelopment of Aamir Khan's housing society:

1. Who is redeveloping Aamir Khan's housing society?

The Virgo Cooperative Housing Society, where Aamir Khan owns approximately 12 apartments, is set for redevelopment. Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture between Wadhwa Group, MICL, and Chandak Group, is undertaking the project.

2. When is the redevelopment project going to be launched?

Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL), holding a 34% stake in the project, plans to launch the ultra-luxury development in partnership with other stakeholders by December 2025. The project is currently in the approval phase, with documentation underway.

3. Ultra-luxury sea-view apartments priced over ₹ 100 crore

The redeveloped building will offer ultra-luxury sea-view apartments in the high-end segment, with prices anticipated to exceed ₹1 lakh per square foot. Some units could be priced at over ₹100 crore.

4 Aamir Khan to receive new units post-redevelopment

As an existing owner, Aamir Khan will be eligible for new units in the redeveloped building. The redevelopment follows the typical model where existing residents receive upgraded homes, and additional units can be sold in the open market.

5. Pali Hill: The Bollywood enclave

Pali Hill in Bandra is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighborhoods, renowned for being home to numerous Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. Luxury apartments in this area command prices ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.30 lakh per square foot.

Bandra’s appeal to the film fraternity is enhanced by its proximity to major Bollywood studios located in nearby areas like Andheri, Versova, Juhu, and Goregaon Film City. For decades, Bollywood stars have favored Bandra as their residential hub, making Pali Hill synonymous with celebrity living.