Bollywood stars drive 150-plus crore deals in Mumbai’s luxury property market

Mumbai's real estate market frequently grabs headlines for record-breaking luxury apartment deals at sky-high per square foot rates. Over the past 60 days, several Bollywood celebrities have made major property moves—either buying or selling—within India's financial capital.

Here are five such high-profile transactions, valued at over ₹150 crore.

1) Actor Suniel Shetty and his son-in-law, cricketer K L Rahul buy land for ₹ 9.85 crore near Mumbai

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, were in the news last month for jointly acquiring a seven-acre land parcel in Owale at Thane West, near Mumbai, for Rs. 9.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

The transaction involved seven acres of undivided land within a larger parcel spanning 30 acres and 17 guntha.

2) Akshay Kumar sells properties worth ₹ 103 crore

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been in the news for selling real estate properties since January 2025. Over the past two months, Kumar has sold six properties in the Mumbai real estate market, earning returns of over ₹103 crore. The sales include luxury apartments and commercial office spaces in prime locations such as Borivali, Worli, and Lower Parel.

3) Bollywood actress Amrita Puri and her father Aditya Puri buy ₹ 37-crore luxury apartment in one of India’s tallest buildings

Bollywood actress Amrita Puri, along with her father Aditya Puri, has purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹37 crore in Mumbai's Lower Parel, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards

The apartment is on the 49th floor of Lodha World Towers and measures over 5,446 sq ft, according to the documents.

4) Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya and, family sell two flats in Mumbai's Oshiwara for ₹ 5 crore

Bollywood singer and music composer Rahul Vaidya, along with his parents Krushna and Geeta Vaidya, has sold two apartments in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area for ₹5 crore, documents reviewed by Square Yards showed.

The apartments sold by Rahul Vaidya are located in Samartha Aangan, a ready-to-move residential project and measure nearly 2,000 sq ft.

5) Kajol sells apartment in Mumbai’s Powai area for ₹ 3.1 crore

Kajol Vishal Devgan was in the news over a month ago for selling an apartment in Mumbai’s Powai area for ₹3.1 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The 762 sq ft apartment is located on the 21st floor of the Atlantis Co-Operative Housing Society Limited, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, and comes with two stack car parking spaces, the documents showed.

In the same month, Kajol had bought a commercial space spread across an area of 4365 sq ft worth ₹28.78 crore in Goregaon West near Mumbai. She had bought the retail space on the ground floor in Linking Road, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai, from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.