Mumbai real estate: Bollywood actress Amrita Puri buys 37-crore luxury apartment in one of India’s tallest buildings

Bollywood actress Amrita Puri and her family have purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹37 crore in Mumbai's Lower Parel, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actress Amrita Puri and her family have purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹ 37 crore in Mumbai's Lower Parel(Instagram/@amritapuri)

The apartment is on the 49th floor of Lodha World Towers and measures over 5,446 sq ft, according to the documents.

Lodha World Towers, constructed by Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group, is one of India's tallest buildings.

The documents show that the apartment was registered on April 30, 2025, for which a stamp duty of ₹2.22 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid.

The apartment was purchased along with four car parking spaces, the documents show.

All about Lower Parel

According to SquareYards, Lower Parel, one of Mumbai’s prime residential and commercial hubs, offers premium living spaces with seamless connectivity to business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, writer Amish Tripathi, and sports personality Zaheer Khan have also purchased properties in Lower Parel, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was in the news for selling an office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for ₹8 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

According to Square Yards, Kumar purchased the property in 2020 for ₹4.85 crore, which represents a 65% appreciation in value.

The office, located in One Place Lodha, has a carpet area of 1,146 sq ft. The buyers, Vipul Shah and Kashmira Shah, also acquired two car parking spaces as part of the deal, which was registered on April 16, 2025.

An email query sent to Macrotech Developers did not receive a response. Amrita Puri could not be reached for comment. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Meanwhile, Amrita Puri, acclaimed for her performances in films like Aisha, Kai Po Che!, and Four More Shots Please!, has carved a niche in Indian cinema and digital entertainment. Daughter of banking veteran Aditya Puri, former MD of HDFC Bank, she comes from a family known for excellence in both the creative and corporate worlds.

Amrita has earned critical acclaim and several nominations for her acting, including a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She continues to be recognised for her versatility across both mainstream and independent projects.