Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor buy luxury apartment in Mumbai for 59 crore

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor have purchased a luxury apartment worth around ₹59 crore in Oberoi 360 West project in Worli area of Mumbai, according to registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor have purchased a luxury apartment worth around ₹ 59 crore in Oberoi 360 West project in Worli area of Mumbai

The luxury apartment measures 5,395 sq ft RERA carpet and comes with three parking spaces, the documents showed.

The property transaction worth ₹58.66 crore was registered on May 24, 2024, the documents showed.

The apartment is located on the higher floor of the high-rise constructed by Oberoi Realty and was purchased by the Kapoors from Chandak Realtors Pvt Ltd. The apartment was bought by Chandak Realty in a bulk deal of February 2023 wherein 28 apartments were purchased by D’ Mart owner Radhakishan Damani’s immediate family and close associates for a sum of ₹1,238 crore last year.

Chandak Realtors had purchased this apartment, now sold to the Kapoors, at ₹35.31 crore in February 2023, brokers said.

"The particular apartment was purchased by the Chandak Realty at a price of around ₹65,000 per sqft and it has now been sold at a price of over ₹1 lakh per sq ft. This is over 50% appreciation in a period of one year," a real estate consultant told HT Digital not wishing to be named.

Three Sixty West by Oberoi Realty is a project that has two towers including 4 BHK, 5 BHK and duplex apartments along with penthouses. The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 metres and all apartments face the west. It is a ready-to-move-in uber luxury housing project.

Kapoors have paid a stamp duty of ₹1.75 crore for the transaction, according to the documents.

In 2018, Shahid Kapoor had purchased an apartment in the same building measuring 8,281 sq ft for ₹55.60 crore and paid a stamp duty of ₹2.91 crore.

Meanwhile, sales of luxury homes priced ₹4 crore and above have recorded a 75% Y-o-Y growth in sales in 2023 on the back of robust demand, with Delhi-NCR recording the highest surge of 197% Y-o-Y followed by Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, according to a new report by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd titled ‘India Market Monitor Q4 2023.’

