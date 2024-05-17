Promoters of Kiran Gems buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai for 97.4 crore

Promoters of Kiran Gems have bought an around 16,000 sq ft sea-facing apartment in the luxury project Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai for ₹97.4 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Promoters of Kiran Gems have bought an around 16,000 sq ft sea-facing apartment in the luxury project Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai for ₹ 97.4 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Mavjibhai Shamjibhai Patel, Rasikaben Mavjibhai Patel and Munjal Mavjibhai Lakhani have bought the property located in the project, Oberoi 360 West, in Mumbai, the documents showed.

HT Digital reached out to the offices of Kiran Gems via email. An email has also been sent to the seller Skylark Buildcon Private Limited. The story will be updated if and when a response is received.

The apartment spread across an area of 14,911 sq ft (Rera carpet) plus an additional area of 884 sq ft has been bought for ₹97.4 crore, the documents showed.

The sale documents were registered on April 29, 2024.

It is located on the 47th floor and comes with nine parkings. The seller of the property is Oasis Realty partner Skylark Buildcon Private Limited, the documents showed.

Kiran Gems, a leading player in the jewelry industry, specializing in the production of diamonds and precious stones, had in January taken the decision to cease operations at the world’s largest trading hub in Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) and relocated to Mumbai, according to media reports.

According to media reports, Kiran Gems had shared a video on their LinkedIn platform last year showcasing their Trading Hub at the Surat Diamond Bourse.

In 2021, a bungalow in Worli was sold to a Surat-based diamond firm headed by Ghanshyambhai Dhanjibhai Dholakia for a staggering ₹185 crore. Panhar bungalow consists of a basement and ground-plus-six storeyed structure located opposite Worli sea face, one of the sought-after locations in Mumbai. It occupies an area measuring 19,886 square feet and was purchased by Harikrishna Exports Private Limited from Arkay Holdings Limited.

In a bulk deal in 2023, 28 apartments in Three Sixty West’s Tower B were purchased by D Mart owner Radhakishan Damani’s immediate family and close associates for a sum of ₹1,238 crore last year.

Three Sixty West by Oberoi Realty is a project that has two towers - Tower A with 66 floors and 28 apartments, while Tower B has 90 floors and 256 units including 4BHK, 5BHK, duplex configurations. It also has two penthouses of 11,036 sq ft each.

The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 metres and all apartments face the west. It is a ready-to-move-in uber luxury housing project.

As per the MahaRERA portal, Three Sixty West project is registered in the name of Oasis Realty as the promoter, and has four promoters including SkyLark Buildcon Pvt Ltd, and Shree Vrunda Enterprises, part of Sudhakar Shetty’s Sahana Group, and Oberoi Constructions Ltd and Astir Realty LLP which are Vikas Oberoi promoted companies.