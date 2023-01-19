Shahid Kapoor rents out lavish sea-facing home in Mumbai's Juhu to Kartik Aaryan for 7.5 lakh a month. See pics

Kartik Aaryan will be living at Shahid Kapoor's home in Juhu, Mumbai, The actor has leased an apartment in Praneta building on Juhu Tara Road, which belongs to Shahid. He lived in the property with wife Mira Rajput and their kids Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor, until last year, when they moved into a swanky new duplex located in Mumbai's Worli. The sea-facing apartment is a penthouse, overlooking the beach and is drenched in neutral tones, greenery and offers some of the best views of Mumbai's Juhu beach. Also read: Sonam Kapoor sells grand Mumbai apartment with breathtaking view, temperature-controlled pool for ₹32.5 cr. See pics

Shahid had reportedly bought the property in 2014 before he married Mira and they welcomed daughter Misha Kapoor. The proximity to Juhu beach is the main attraction of the building. As per reports, the property in Praneta building is spread over 3,681 sq ft and comes with two parking spaces in the compound. The lease terms indicated a 7% escalation in rent every year.

Kartik Aaryan will be paying a monthly rent of ₹7.5 lakh in the first 12 months, ₹8.02 lakh in the second year and ₹8.58 lakh in the third year, as per a Hindustan Times report. The actor has paid ₹45 lakh as security deposit. The stamp duty and registration for the 36-month lease transaction was done on January 12, 2023. Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor has done the transaction on the actor’s behalf with Mala Tiwari, Kartik Aaryan’s mother, according to documents accessed through zapkey.com.

Before moving into their new home in Worli, Shahid Kapoor and Mira often shared family photos and videos taken at their Juhu home showcasing different areas. The spacious sit-out nook is probably the most seen zone of this celebrity house and its proximity to the beach makes it all the more special. The sit-out area offers a serene mix of modern and natural elements and is perfect for enjoying sunsets in a lush lawn that overlooks the sea.

As per reports, in July 2018, Shahid and Mira had purchased their 8,625 sq ft duplex in the south wing of Three Sixty West in Prabhadevi for ₹55.60 crore and moved into the apartment around September last year. Meanwhile, before renting Shahid's Juhu property, Kartik Aaryan lived in an apartment in Versova, which he had reportedly purchased for ₹1.60 crore in 2019.

