Planning to buy Honda Activa 110? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter range in the Indian two-wheeler market. The Activa 110, also known as Activa 6G, is the entry-level model in the range. The Honda Activa 110 is sold in the country as a no-nonsense, daily commuter scooter, available in three variants: Std, DLX and Smart. The pricing for these ranges between ₹76,083 and ₹91,082 (ex-showroom). Honda Activa 110 is one of the bestselling scooters in the Indian market, which is a no-nonsense, practical daily commuter.

Honda Activa 125 EMI starting at just ₹1,300 / month Check Eligibility

The 110 cc scooter features a metal body. Its primary external outer panels, including the front fender and main body framing, are made of heavy-duty metal, giving the Honda Activa 110 a solid and sturdy build compared to scooters that use full plastic body kits. It is powered by a 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine, which is capable of churning out 7.88 bhp peak power and 9.05 Nm of maximum torque.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda Activa 110 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI payable.