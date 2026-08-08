Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Planning to buy Honda Activa 110? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

    Honda Activa 110 is one of the bestselling scooters in the Indian market, which is a no-nonsense, practical daily commuter.

    Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 06:06:32 IST
    By Mainak Das
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter range in the Indian two-wheeler market. The Activa 110, also known as Activa 6G, is the entry-level model in the range. The Honda Activa 110 is sold in the country as a no-nonsense, daily commuter scooter, available in three variants: Std, DLX and Smart. The pricing for these ranges between 76,083 and 91,082 (ex-showroom).

    Honda Activa 110 is one of the bestselling scooters in the Indian market, which is a no-nonsense, practical daily commuter.
    Honda Activa 110 is one of the bestselling scooters in the Indian market, which is a no-nonsense, practical daily commuter.
    Honda Activa 125
    EMI starting at just₹1,300/month

    The 110 cc scooter features a metal body. Its primary external outer panels, including the front fender and main body framing, are made of heavy-duty metal, giving the Honda Activa 110 a solid and sturdy build compared to scooters that use full plastic body kits. It is powered by a 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine, which is capable of churning out 7.88 bhp peak power and 9.05 Nm of maximum torque.

    If you have been planning to buy the Honda Activa 110 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI payable.

    Honda Activa 110: How much EMI to pay

    To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Honda Activa 110, we have considered all three variants of the scooter. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

    Honda Activa 110: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & VariantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    Hona Activa 110 Std 76,0839.5%24 months 3,144
    Honda Activa 110 DLX 86,611 3,977
    Honda Activa 110 Smart 91,082 3,764

    According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Honda Activa 110 ranges between 3,144 and 3,764, depending on the variant.

    However, one must remember that the monthly EMI amount depends on multiple factors, including the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, repayment duration, rate of interest, etc.

    • Mainak Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mainak Das

      Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

    Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
    Home/Car Bike/Planning To Buy Honda Activa 110? Here's Your Complete Monthly EMI Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes