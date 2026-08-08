Best electric kettles to buy for tea, coffee and quick snacks this monsoon
Whether you're craving a hot cup of chai, instant coffee or a quick bowl of noodles, using the electric kettles can make rainy evenings more convenient.
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Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read moreRead less
There's nothing more comforting than enjoying a hot cup of tea or your favourite instant snack while it's pouring outside. Whether you're craving coffee, noodles, soup or a late-night bowl of oats, an electric kettle lets you prepare it in minutes without making repeated trips to the kitchen. Compact, convenient and perfect for rainy evenings, it's a must-have appliance for every home. If you're planning to upgrade your kitchen or simply make your monsoon evenings cosier, here are some of the best electric kettles worth considering.
Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
A stainless steel electric kettle is a timeless choice for everyday use. Its durable construction, quick heating and rust-resistant finish make it suitable for families as well as individuals.
Why you'll love it:
- Durable stainless steel body
- Boils water quickly
- Easy to clean
- Suitable for tea, coffee and soups
Glass Electric Kettle
If you enjoy watching water come to a boil, a glass electric kettle offers both style and functionality. Many models feature blue LED illumination that adds a modern touch to your countertop.
Best for:
- Contemporary kitchens
- Tea enthusiasts
- Everyday use
Temperature Control Electric Kettle
Different beverages require different cooking temperatures. A temperature-control kettle allows you to heat water precisely for green tea, black tea, coffee or herbal infusions.
Why it's worth considering:
- Adjustable temperature settings
- Better flavour extraction
- Prevents overheating delicate teas
Cordless Electric Kettle
Cordless kettles offer greater flexibility by allowing you to lift the kettle off its base for easy pouring.
Features:
- 360-degree rotating base
- Comfortable handling
- Convenient serving
Electric Kettle with Keep Warm Function
If you enjoy sipping tea over a longer period, a keep-warm function helps maintain the desired temperature without repeatedly boiling the water.
Best for:
- Long work-from-home sessions
- Evening reading
- Family tea breaks
Common mistakes to avoid while using an electric kettle
- Overfilling the kettle
- Heating milk in a standard kettle
- Ignoring descaling
- Running it empty
- Using abrasive cleaners
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORIshika Narang
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read More