Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: Before buying a soundbar, know which surround sound format is better

Here are the best Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbars in India. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Audio Device at ₹ 1,500/month Check Eligibility → Buying a soundbar isn't as simple as picking a brand, higher wattage and number of speakers anymore. Over the years, audio technologies have evolved, which has paved way for new 3D surround sound technologies to improve the overall experience for homeowners. Two of the immersive sound technologies have gained immense popularity among buyers are Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Both these audio technologies are designed to create a more immersive, three-dimensional soundstage that is aimed at making movies, shows and games feel more cinematic. But despite serving a similar purpose, they aren't identical. These differences can matter when choosing the right soundbar. Before you take you through the top Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbars, let's first understand what these technologies are and how do they differ.

Dolby Atmos: What's it and it's advantages Dolby Atmos, as I mentioned earlier, is an immersive surround sound technology that creates a 3D audio experience by making sound feel like it is coming from all around the user, including above them. Unlike traditional surround sound systems that place audio in fixed channels (such as 5.1 or 7.1), Dolby Atmos uses object-based audio technology, which in turn allows individual sounds to be positioned and moved precisely within a 3D space. Basically, it adds the component of height to the surround sound experience, which makes all the difference.

Advantages: - It offers a more immersive surround sound experience.

- It offers a better movie and gaming experience.

- Dolby Atmos uses object-based audio technology, which enables precise sound placement.

- Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbars offer clearer dialogue delivery.

- Dolby Atmos supports multiple configurations, which makes the speaker setup more flexible.

- It is supported by all the major OTT platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

DTS:X: What's it and it's advantages Similarly, DTS:X is also an object-based immersive surround sound technology that creates a 3D audio experience by placing sounds around and above the listener. Similar to Dolby Atmos, DTS:X goes beyond traditional 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound by allowing individual sounds to move freely within a 3D space. However, instead of restricting sounds to specific speakers, DTS:X allows filmmakers and sound engineers to position audio elements precisely. This can make effects like footsteps, explosions, vehicles, or environmental sounds feel more realistic and natural.

Advantages: - It creates an immersive 3D sound experience

- It users object-based audio technology for precise sound placement.

- It offers a flexible speaker setup.

- It can optimise audio based on users' available speakers instead of requiring a new setup.

- It delivers a wider soundstage with strong dynamics.

- Users don't need to place a speaker requirement on the ceiling mandatorily.

- It supports high-quality audio formats.

- It is great for physical media collections.

Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: Key differences

Key Factor Dolby Atmos DTS:X Audio technology Uses object-based audio technology to place sounds in a 3D space Uses object-based audio technology to position sounds freely around the listener Primary goal Creates a realistic cinema-like experience with surround and overhead sound Delivers immersive 3D audio with flexible speaker placement Sound experience Creates a wider soundstage with precise placement of sounds around and above the listener Produces detailed surround effects with strong dynamics and accurate sound positioning Height effects Supports overhead audio using ceiling speakers or upward-firing speakers Supports overhead effects using height speakers or compatible speaker systems Speaker requirements Common setups include 5.1.2, 7.1.2, and 7.1.4 configurations More flexible and can adapt to various speaker layouts Speaker placement flexibility Requires careful placement for the best experience, especially for height channels Designed to work with a wider range of speaker arrangements Soundbars More widely available in premium soundbars from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Bose, and others Available in fewer soundbars but supported by several premium models OTT streaming support More widely supported across streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Prime Video Less common on streaming platforms compared to Dolby Atmos Blu-ray support Available on many Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray titles Strong presence on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray discs Gaming support Supported by modern gaming consoles, PCs, and gaming headphones Supported by select games, PCs, and gaming audio devices Dialogue clarity Offers clear centre-channel dialogue with compatible setups and soundbars Some devices support DTS Dialogue Control for improving voice clarity Audio quality Offers high-quality immersive sound with efficient compression and widespread device optimisation Known for high bitrate audio delivery and detailed sound reproduction Compatibility Supported by a larger ecosystem of TVs, soundbars, AV receivers, and streaming devices Supported mainly by AV receivers, home theatres, Blu-ray players, and select soundbars Ease of setup Easier for average users due to wide availability of plug-and-play soundbars Better suited for enthusiasts who customise home theatre systems Best suited for OTT viewers, movie lovers, gamers, and users buying a premium soundbar Home theatre enthusiasts and users with dedicated speaker systems Content availability More widely available, especially for streaming content More limited but popular among physical media collectors Cinema adoption Widely used in commercial cinemas and home entertainment Used in cinemas under DTS:X and related DTS formats but less dominant Overall user experience More accessible and consistent across devices More flexible for customised home theatre setups

Now that that we know all about Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies, here are best soundbars for you to consider.