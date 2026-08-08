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    Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: Before buying a soundbar, know which surround sound format is better

    These soundbars come with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio technologies and they are available at a discount of up to 75% on Amazon right now.

    Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 06:30:33 IST
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    Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Bass Boost | 3D surround sound | HDMI ARC | Optical In | Bluetooth | USB Music Playback | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-B45EF/XL, Titan Black)View Details...

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    JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)View Details...

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    Zebronics 2026 Launch 550W Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, DTS X, 5.1 CH, 13.33cm Wireless Subwoofer & Rear Satellites, LED Display, BT v5.3, HDMI eARC, Wall Mountable, Matte Finish (Juke Bar 9710C)View Details...

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    Zebronics Juke Bar 9890 1030W Soundbar 2026 Launch, 5.1.2 CH Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos, DTS X, BT v5.3, HDMI eARC, Optical in, Wireless Subwoofer, True Wireless Rear Satellites, 5 Driver SoundbarView Details...

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    Sony Bravia Theatre System 6(HT-S60) Real 5.1ch 1000W,Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar Home Theatre with Powerful subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers,Voice Zoom3,BCA App, Bluetooth,HDMI eARCView Details...

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    Here are the best Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbars in India. (Amazon)
    Here are the best Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbars in India. (Amazon)
    Shweta Ganjoo
    By Shweta Ganjoo

    Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

    She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

    Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

    Read moreRead less

    Buying a soundbar isn't as simple as picking a brand, higher wattage and number of speakers anymore. Over the years, audio technologies have evolved, which has paved way for new 3D surround sound technologies to improve the overall experience for homeowners. Two of the immersive sound technologies have gained immense popularity among buyers are Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

    Both these audio technologies are designed to create a more immersive, three-dimensional soundstage that is aimed at making movies, shows and games feel more cinematic. But despite serving a similar purpose, they aren't identical. These differences can matter when choosing the right soundbar. Before you take you through the top Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbars, let's first understand what these technologies are and how do they differ.

    Dolby Atmos: What's it and it's advantages

    Dolby Atmos, as I mentioned earlier, is an immersive surround sound technology that creates a 3D audio experience by making sound feel like it is coming from all around the user, including above them. Unlike traditional surround sound systems that place audio in fixed channels (such as 5.1 or 7.1), Dolby Atmos uses object-based audio technology, which in turn allows individual sounds to be positioned and moved precisely within a 3D space. Basically, it adds the component of height to the surround sound experience, which makes all the difference.

    Advantages:

    - It offers a more immersive surround sound experience.

    - It offers a better movie and gaming experience.

    - Dolby Atmos uses object-based audio technology, which enables precise sound placement.

    - Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbars offer clearer dialogue delivery.

    - Dolby Atmos supports multiple configurations, which makes the speaker setup more flexible.

    - It is supported by all the major OTT platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

    DTS:X: What's it and it's advantages

    Similarly, DTS:X is also an object-based immersive surround sound technology that creates a 3D audio experience by placing sounds around and above the listener. Similar to Dolby Atmos, DTS:X goes beyond traditional 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound by allowing individual sounds to move freely within a 3D space. However, instead of restricting sounds to specific speakers, DTS:X allows filmmakers and sound engineers to position audio elements precisely. This can make effects like footsteps, explosions, vehicles, or environmental sounds feel more realistic and natural.

    Advantages:

    - It creates an immersive 3D sound experience

    - It users object-based audio technology for precise sound placement.

    - It offers a flexible speaker setup.

    - It can optimise audio based on users' available speakers instead of requiring a new setup.

    - It delivers a wider soundstage with strong dynamics.

    - Users don't need to place a speaker requirement on the ceiling mandatorily.

    - It supports high-quality audio formats.

    - It is great for physical media collections.

    Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: Key differences

    Key Factor

    Dolby Atmos

    DTS:X

    Audio technologyUses object-based audio technology to place sounds in a 3D spaceUses object-based audio technology to position sounds freely around the listener
    Primary goalCreates a realistic cinema-like experience with surround and overhead soundDelivers immersive 3D audio with flexible speaker placement
    Sound experienceCreates a wider soundstage with precise placement of sounds around and above the listenerProduces detailed surround effects with strong dynamics and accurate sound positioning
    Height effectsSupports overhead audio using ceiling speakers or upward-firing speakersSupports overhead effects using height speakers or compatible speaker systems
    Speaker requirementsCommon setups include 5.1.2, 7.1.2, and 7.1.4 configurationsMore flexible and can adapt to various speaker layouts
    Speaker placement flexibilityRequires careful placement for the best experience, especially for height channelsDesigned to work with a wider range of speaker arrangements
    SoundbarsMore widely available in premium soundbars from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Bose, and othersAvailable in fewer soundbars but supported by several premium models
    OTT streaming supportMore widely supported across streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Prime VideoLess common on streaming platforms compared to Dolby Atmos
    Blu-ray supportAvailable on many Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray titlesStrong presence on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray discs
    Gaming supportSupported by modern gaming consoles, PCs, and gaming headphonesSupported by select games, PCs, and gaming audio devices
    Dialogue clarityOffers clear centre-channel dialogue with compatible setups and soundbarsSome devices support DTS Dialogue Control for improving voice clarity
    Audio qualityOffers high-quality immersive sound with efficient compression and widespread device optimisationKnown for high bitrate audio delivery and detailed sound reproduction
    CompatibilitySupported by a larger ecosystem of TVs, soundbars, AV receivers, and streaming devicesSupported mainly by AV receivers, home theatres, Blu-ray players, and select soundbars
    Ease of setupEasier for average users due to wide availability of plug-and-play soundbarsBetter suited for enthusiasts who customise home theatre systems
    Best suited forOTT viewers, movie lovers, gamers, and users buying a premium soundbarHome theatre enthusiasts and users with dedicated speaker systems
    Content availabilityMore widely available, especially for streaming contentMore limited but popular among physical media collectors
    Cinema adoptionWidely used in commercial cinemas and home entertainmentUsed in cinemas under DTS:X and related DTS formats but less dominant
    Overall user experienceMore accessible and consistent across devicesMore flexible for customised home theatre setups

    Now that that we know all about Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies, here are best soundbars for you to consider.

    Best Dolby Atmos, DTS:X soundbars in India

    This Samsung soundbar is designed to upgrade your TV audio experience with powerful bass and immersive surround sound. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, which create a wider soundstage with enhanced spatial effects without requiring multiple speakers. This soundbar also features Bass Boost mode, Adaptive Sound technology for optimised audio, Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC, Optical In, and USB playback support.

    Specifications

    Type of audio technology
    Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X
    Speaker Wattage
    300W
    No. of Channels
    2.1 Channel
    Connectivity
    HDMI ARC, Optical In, Bluetooth, USB Music Playback
    Special Features
    Bass Boost, 3D Surround Sound, Adaptive Sound Technology

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great sound quality

    ...

    Good build

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Software experience needs improvement

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the soundbar's sound quality, particularly noting its ability to hear dialogues clearly and the dedicated subwoofer delivering deep bass. They also appreciate its build quality.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound and build quality.

    2. JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)

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    This JBL soundbar is powered by 440W total output and it features Virtual Dolby Atmos technology and a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer for deep, impactful bass. It supports HDMI eARC, HDMI input, optical connectivity, and Bluetooth streaming for flexible usage. Additionally, it comes with JBL’s signature sound tuning, dedicated voice channel, and wireless subwoofer, which makes it is ideal for users seeking powerful home theatre audio without a complex speaker setup.

    Specifications

    Type of audio technology
    Virtual Dolby Atmos
    Speaker Wattage
    440W
    No. of Channels
    3.1 Channel
    Connectivity
    HDMI eARC, HDMI Input, Optical Input, Bluetooth 5.3, USB
    Special Features
    Dedicated centre channel for voice clarity, Virtual Dolby Atmos, Deep Bass wireless subwoofer, JBL Signature Sound, Bluetooth music streaming

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Rich and distinct sound

    ...

    Clear vocals

    ...

    Loud and immersive sound for large rooms

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No dedicated display/app support

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the soundbar for its powerful bass, crisp vocals, premium JBL sound signature, and simple setup process. The wireless subwoofer receives strong appreciation for adding cinematic impact to movies and music, while the dedicated centre channel helps deliver clearer dialogues.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound and clarity.

    This Zebronics soundbar is powered by 550W RMS output, which combines a triple-driver soundbar, wireless rear satellite speakers, and a 13.33cm wireless subwoofer for powerful bass and surround effects. It is supported by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which create a wider 3D audio experience for movies, gaming, and music. It also features like HDMI eARC, Bluetooth 5.3, LED display, and multiple connectivity options that make it a versatile entertainment upgrade.

    Specifications

    Type of audio technology
    Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
    Speaker Wattage
    550W
    No. of Channels
    5.1 Channel
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI eARC, AUX, Optical Input, USB
    Special Features
    Wireless rear satellites, triple-driver soundbar, LED display, matte finish, wall mountable design, remote control

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great sound quality

    ...

    Wide connectivity options

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Sound tuning may not satisfy audiophiles

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the soundbar for its sound quality. Users also like its compact design, multiple connectivity options, and easy installation.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality.

    This soundbar features a powerful 20.32cm wireless subwoofer that delivers deep bass, which is complemented by 1030W RMS output. It features support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, along with Zeb-AcoustiMax multi-dimensional audio technology, which helps create immersive sound with greater depth and spatial effects. For connectivity, it offers HDMI eARC, Bluetooth 5.3, optical input, AUX and USB. The system is particularly suited to movies, gaming and music.

    Specifications

    Type of audio technology
    Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
    Speaker Wattage
    1030W RMS total
    No. of Channels
    5.1.2 Channel
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, Optical IN, AUX 3.5mm, USB
    Special Features
    Zeb-AcoustiMax, true wireless rear satellites, LED display, wall mounting, fabric finish

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Very high power output

    ...

    Complete surround sound experience

    ...

    Great connectivity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Requires more space than a conventional soundbar

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the soundbar for its sound quality, high power output and connectivity options.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality.

    This Sony soundbar comes with 1,000W total power output, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, it delivers powerful bass and detailed surround effects for movies, gaming and OTT content. It also gets Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround that further enhance spatial audio, while DSEE helps restore detail to compressed audio. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, optical and analogue inputs provide flexible connectivity.

    Specifications

    Type of audio technology
    Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
    Speaker Wattage
    1000W RMS total
    No. of Channels
    5.1 Channel
    Connectivity
    HDMI eARC/ARC, Optical, Analogue stereo mini, Bluetooth 5.3
    Special Features
    BRAVIA Sync, Voice Zoom 3, Sony BRAVIA Connect/Home Entertainment Connect app support

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good sound quality

    ...

    Great connectivity

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the sound quality of this home theater system, highlighting its ground-shaking bass and crystal-clear audio, with one customer noting its extraordinary vertical surround engine ambience.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and performance.

    Top features of the best soundbars in India

    MODEL

    AUDIO TECHNOLOGY

    WATTAGE

    NO. OF CHANNELS

    Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch SoundbarDolby Atmos300W2.1
    JBL Cinema SB590Dolby Atmos440W3.1
    Zebronics 2026 Launch 550W SoundbarDolby Atmos550W5.1
    Zebronics Juke Bar 9890 1030W SoundbarDTS:X1030W5.1.2
    Sony Bravia Theatre System 6(HT-S60)DTS:X1000W5.1

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    FAQs for buying a soundbar in India
    Yes. A soundbar can significantly improve the audio quality of a TV by delivering louder dialogue, stronger bass and a wider soundstage than most built-in TV speakers.
    Neither is universally better. Both are object-based immersive audio technologies. Dolby Atmos generally has broader support across streaming services, while DTS:X is particularly common on Blu-ray and home-theatre equipment. A soundbar supporting both formats gives you greater flexibility.
    A 2.1-channel soundbar generally has left and right audio channels plus a subwoofer. A 5.1-channel system adds dedicated centre and surround channels, usually through additional speakers. A 5.1 system therefore provides a more convincing surround experience but requires more space.
    For a small room, around 100–300W can be sufficient. Medium and large rooms can benefit from systems rated at 300W or more.
    HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) allows your TV to send audio to the soundbar through an HDMI cable. HDMI eARC offers greater bandwidth and supports higher-quality formats, including lossless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats when the TV and soundbar are compatible.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Shweta Ganjoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Ganjoo

      Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More

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