Price drop alert: Shop best-selling refrigerators with up to 44% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Modern refrigerators deliver smarter cooling, greater efficiency and long-term everyday convenience. By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Get your new Refrigerator at ₹ 3,000/month Check Eligibility → I used to think a refrigerator only needed replacing when it stopped working. Over time, I realised that newer models offer much more than reliable cooling. They come with efficient inverter compressors that use less electricity and help lower monthly power bills. They also use eco-friendly refrigerants, making them a smarter choice for both my home and the environment. That's why the Amazon Great Freedom Sale immediately caught my attention. The latest features make everyday life much easier too. Multi-airflow cooling keeps food fresh for longer, while frost-free technology prevents ice build-up and reduces maintenance. Better interior layouts create extra space for groceries, and a fresh manufacturer warranty means fewer repair worries. With major price drops available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, upgrading to a modern refrigerator now feels like a practical and worthwhile investment. Curious about the latest deals, I explored the refrigerator section of the Amazon Sale. The sale is already live for Prime members and opens to everyone at midnight. I've picked some of the best-selling side-by-side, double-door and single-door refrigerators to help you find the right fit.

The Samsung 653 L side-by-side refrigerator is designed for large households seeking generous storage and everyday convenience. Its Digital Inverter Compressor delivers efficient cooling, while the 5-in-1 convertible modes offer flexible storage based on changing needs. Frost-free technology reduces maintenance, and AI-enabled smart features with Wi-Fi connectivity add greater control and convenience. A sleek black matte finish completes the modern design, making it a stylish addition to contemporary kitchens.

Specifications Capacity: 653 L (large capacity) Configuration: Side-by-side double door Defrost System Type: Frost-free cooling system Voltage: 220–240 V operation

2. LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Smart Diagnosis, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG 655 L side-by-side refrigerator offers spacious storage and reliable cooling for modern families. Powered by a Smart Inverter Compressor, it delivers efficient performance while helping optimise energy consumption. Frost-free technology minimises maintenance, and Multi Air Flow ensures even cooling to keep food fresh for longer. Features like Smart Diagnosis and Express Freeze enhance convenience, while the elegant Dazzle Steel finish complements contemporary kitchen interiors.

Specifications Capacity: 655 L (large capacity) Configuration: Side-by-side double door Defrost System Type: Frost-free cooling technology Voltage: 220–240 V operation

The Voltas Beko 563 L side-by-side refrigerator offers ample storage and dependable cooling for medium to large households. Equipped with a ProSmart Inverter Compressor, it delivers efficient performance with quieter operation. Frost-free technology helps eliminate manual defrosting, while Active Fresh Blue Light is designed to support better food preservation. Finished in elegant INOX steel, this refrigerator blends functionality with a modern look for contemporary kitchens.

Specifications Capacity: 563 L (storage capacity) Configuration: Side-by-side double door Defrost System Type: Frost-free cooling system Voltage: 220–240 V operation

The Bosch 503 L side-by-side refrigerator combines generous storage with advanced cooling for modern households. Its frost-free operation reduces maintenance, while the four-door design offers convenient organisation of fresh and frozen food. Features such as Perfect Fit technology, Zero Gap installation and VitaFresh Plus help maximise kitchen space and preserve freshness for longer. Finished in Dark Lake Metal, it brings a sleek and contemporary look to any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity: 503 L (storage capacity) Configuration: 4-door side-by-side design Defrost System Type: Frost-free cooling system Voltage: 220–240 V operation

The Samsung 256 L double-door refrigerator is designed to meet the everyday cooling needs of small to medium-sized families. Powered by a Digital Inverter Compressor, it delivers efficient performance while helping optimise energy consumption. Frost-free technology prevents ice build-up, reducing maintenance and ensuring hassle-free operation. The refined Inox finish adds a modern touch, while the spacious interior provides organised storage for fresh and frozen food throughout the year.

Specifications Capacity: 256 L (storage capacity) Configuration: Double-door refrigerator design Defrost System Type: Frost-free cooling system Voltage: 220–240 V operation

The Bosch 368 L double-door refrigerator offers practical storage and efficient cooling for modern households. Its frost-free technology reduces maintenance, while the 6-in-1 convertible storage modes provide added flexibility for changing storage needs. A 2.5 L water dispenser and intuitive touch panel enhance everyday convenience, and the dual cooling system helps maintain freshness for longer. Finished in a stylish steel exterior, it complements a wide range of kitchen interiors.

Specifications Capacity: 368 L (storage capacity) Configuration: Double-door refrigerator design Defrost System Type: Frost-free cooling system Voltage: 220–240 V operation

The LG 276 L double-door refrigerator combines efficient cooling with flexible storage for everyday convenience. Powered by a Smart Inverter Compressor, it delivers reliable performance while helping optimise energy consumption. Frost-free technology reduces maintenance, while convertible storage offers added flexibility to accommodate changing needs. Multi Air Flow ensures even cooling throughout the compartment, and the elegant Onyx Black finish adds a premium touch to modern kitchen spaces.

Specifications Capacity: 276 L (storage capacity) Configuration: Double-door convertible design Defrost System Type: Frost-free cooling system Voltage: 220–240 V operation

The Whirlpool 192 L single-door refrigerator is designed for compact households seeking dependable cooling and efficient storage. Its direct-cool technology delivers consistent performance, while the spacious interior helps organise everyday essentials with ease. A convenient base drawer provides additional space for storing vegetables and other non-refrigerated items. Finished in an attractive Sapphire Mulia design, this refrigerator combines practicality, energy efficiency and a stylish appearance for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity: 192 L (storage capacity) Configuration: Single-door refrigerator design Defrost System Type: Direct-cool cooling system Voltage: 220–240 V operation

The Bosch 207 L single-door refrigerator is designed to deliver reliable cooling and practical storage for small households. Its direct-cool technology ensures efficient performance, while features such as SuperFreeze and a spacious Multi Box enhance everyday convenience. The XL Dry Storage compartment provides additional space for groceries, and the refrigerator offers cooling retention for up to 18 hours during power cuts. Its Fine Steel finish complements modern kitchen interiors.

Specifications Capacity: 207 L (storage capacity) Configuration: Single-door refrigerator design Defrost System Type: Direct-cool cooling system Voltage: 220–240 V operation

The Whirlpool 270 L triple-door refrigerator is designed to offer organised storage and efficient cooling for modern households. Its frost-free technology helps minimise maintenance, while the triple-door configuration allows better separation of fresh produce, frozen items and daily essentials. The thoughtfully designed compartments improve accessibility and storage convenience. Finished in an elegant Alpha Steel colour, this refrigerator blends functionality with a contemporary look for everyday use.

Specifications Capacity: 270 L (net capacity) Configuration: Triple-door refrigerator design Defrost System Type: Frost-free cooling system Voltage: 220–240 V operation

3 best features of best-selling refrigerators

Best-selling refrigerators Shelf Type Annual Energy Consumption Refrigerant Samsung 653 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL) Toughened glass Approx. 547 kWh/year R600a LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY) Toughened glass Approx. 547 kWh/year R600a Voltas Beko 563 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RSB585/FPV300RXID) Toughened glass Approx. 467 kWh/year R600a Bosch 503 L 4-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator (KCP88E256I) Toughened glass Approx. 467 kWh/year R600a Samsung 256 L Double Door Refrigerator (RT40H30W3THL) Toughened glass Approx. 238 kWh/year R600a Bosch 368 L Double Door Refrigerator (CTC39S21AI) Toughened glass Approx. 385 kWh/year R600a LG 276 L Double Door Convertible Refrigerator (GLT2826XWOB) Toughened glass Approx. 270 kWh/year R600a Whirlpool 192 L Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC ROY 4S) Toughened glass Approx. 141 kWh/year R600a Bosch 207 L Single Door Refrigerator (CST20S23VI) Toughened glass Approx. 168 kWh/year R600a Whirlpool 270 L Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY) Toughened glass Approx. 265 kWh/year R600a

FAQs on refrigerators How often should I replace my refrigerator? Most refrigerators last 10–15 years with proper maintenance. Are inverter refrigerators worth buying? Yes. They consume less electricity and operate more quietly. What is the benefit of frost-free technology? It prevents ice build-up and eliminates manual defrosting. Which refrigerator capacity is suitable for a family of four? A 250–350 L refrigerator is generally suitable for four people. What should I consider before buying a refrigerator? Check the capacity, energy rating, cooling technology and available storage features.