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    Price drop alert: Shop best-selling refrigerators with up to 44% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale

    Thinking of replacing your refrigerator? Explore Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals on top models with smarter cooling, lower energy use and savings of up to 44%.

    Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 20:00:21 IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)View Details...

    ₹81,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Smart Diagnosis, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)View Details...

    ...
    Check Offers

    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    ₹13,665x 6 months₹81,990
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light)View Details...

    ₹57,490

    ...
    Check Offers

    Bosch 503L, Frost Free 4 Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Perfect fit technology,Zero Gap, Prevents wall collision,VitaFresh Plus Technology(2026 Model, KCP88E256I, Dark Lake Metal)View Details...

    ₹95,490

    ...
    Check Offers

    Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT40H30W3THL, Refined Inox, 2026 Model)View Details...

    ₹30,690

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Modern refrigerators deliver smarter cooling, greater efficiency and long-term everyday convenience.
    Modern refrigerators deliver smarter cooling, greater efficiency and long-term everyday convenience.
    Nivedita Mishra
    By Nivedita Mishra

    With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

    Read moreRead less

    I used to think a refrigerator only needed replacing when it stopped working. Over time, I realised that newer models offer much more than reliable cooling. They come with efficient inverter compressors that use less electricity and help lower monthly power bills. They also use eco-friendly refrigerants, making them a smarter choice for both my home and the environment. That's why the Amazon Great Freedom Sale immediately caught my attention.

    The latest features make everyday life much easier too. Multi-airflow cooling keeps food fresh for longer, while frost-free technology prevents ice build-up and reduces maintenance. Better interior layouts create extra space for groceries, and a fresh manufacturer warranty means fewer repair worries. With major price drops available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, upgrading to a modern refrigerator now feels like a practical and worthwhile investment.

    Curious about the latest deals, I explored the refrigerator section of the Amazon Sale. The sale is already live for Prime members and opens to everyone at midnight. I've picked some of the best-selling side-by-side, double-door and single-door refrigerators to help you find the right fit.

    The Samsung 653 L side-by-side refrigerator is designed for large households seeking generous storage and everyday convenience. Its Digital Inverter Compressor delivers efficient cooling, while the 5-in-1 convertible modes offer flexible storage based on changing needs. Frost-free technology reduces maintenance, and AI-enabled smart features with Wi-Fi connectivity add greater control and convenience. A sleek black matte finish completes the modern design, making it a stylish addition to contemporary kitchens.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    653 L (large capacity)
    Configuration:
    Side-by-side double door
    Defrost System Type:
    Frost-free cooling system
    Voltage:
    220–240 V operation

    2. LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Smart Diagnosis, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

    Loading Suggestions...
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    The LG 655 L side-by-side refrigerator offers spacious storage and reliable cooling for modern families. Powered by a Smart Inverter Compressor, it delivers efficient performance while helping optimise energy consumption. Frost-free technology minimises maintenance, and Multi Air Flow ensures even cooling to keep food fresh for longer. Features like Smart Diagnosis and Express Freeze enhance convenience, while the elegant Dazzle Steel finish complements contemporary kitchen interiors.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    655 L (large capacity)
    Configuration:
    Side-by-side double door
    Defrost System Type:
    Frost-free cooling technology
    Voltage:
    220–240 V operation

    The Voltas Beko 563 L side-by-side refrigerator offers ample storage and dependable cooling for medium to large households. Equipped with a ProSmart Inverter Compressor, it delivers efficient performance with quieter operation. Frost-free technology helps eliminate manual defrosting, while Active Fresh Blue Light is designed to support better food preservation. Finished in elegant INOX steel, this refrigerator blends functionality with a modern look for contemporary kitchens.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    563 L (storage capacity)
    Configuration:
    Side-by-side double door
    Defrost System Type:
    Frost-free cooling system
    Voltage:
    220–240 V operation

    The Bosch 503 L side-by-side refrigerator combines generous storage with advanced cooling for modern households. Its frost-free operation reduces maintenance, while the four-door design offers convenient organisation of fresh and frozen food. Features such as Perfect Fit technology, Zero Gap installation and VitaFresh Plus help maximise kitchen space and preserve freshness for longer. Finished in Dark Lake Metal, it brings a sleek and contemporary look to any kitchen.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    503 L (storage capacity)
    Configuration:
    4-door side-by-side design
    Defrost System Type:
    Frost-free cooling system
    Voltage:
    220–240 V operation

    The Samsung 256 L double-door refrigerator is designed to meet the everyday cooling needs of small to medium-sized families. Powered by a Digital Inverter Compressor, it delivers efficient performance while helping optimise energy consumption. Frost-free technology prevents ice build-up, reducing maintenance and ensuring hassle-free operation. The refined Inox finish adds a modern touch, while the spacious interior provides organised storage for fresh and frozen food throughout the year.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    256 L (storage capacity)
    Configuration:
    Double-door refrigerator design
    Defrost System Type:
    Frost-free cooling system
    Voltage:
    220–240 V operation

    The Bosch 368 L double-door refrigerator offers practical storage and efficient cooling for modern households. Its frost-free technology reduces maintenance, while the 6-in-1 convertible storage modes provide added flexibility for changing storage needs. A 2.5 L water dispenser and intuitive touch panel enhance everyday convenience, and the dual cooling system helps maintain freshness for longer. Finished in a stylish steel exterior, it complements a wide range of kitchen interiors.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    368 L (storage capacity)
    Configuration:
    Double-door refrigerator design
    Defrost System Type:
    Frost-free cooling system
    Voltage:
    220–240 V operation

    The LG 276 L double-door refrigerator combines efficient cooling with flexible storage for everyday convenience. Powered by a Smart Inverter Compressor, it delivers reliable performance while helping optimise energy consumption. Frost-free technology reduces maintenance, while convertible storage offers added flexibility to accommodate changing needs. Multi Air Flow ensures even cooling throughout the compartment, and the elegant Onyx Black finish adds a premium touch to modern kitchen spaces.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    276 L (storage capacity)
    Configuration:
    Double-door convertible design
    Defrost System Type:
    Frost-free cooling system
    Voltage:
    220–240 V operation

    The Whirlpool 192 L single-door refrigerator is designed for compact households seeking dependable cooling and efficient storage. Its direct-cool technology delivers consistent performance, while the spacious interior helps organise everyday essentials with ease. A convenient base drawer provides additional space for storing vegetables and other non-refrigerated items. Finished in an attractive Sapphire Mulia design, this refrigerator combines practicality, energy efficiency and a stylish appearance for modern homes.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    192 L (storage capacity)
    Configuration:
    Single-door refrigerator design
    Defrost System Type:
    Direct-cool cooling system
    Voltage:
    220–240 V operation

    The Bosch 207 L single-door refrigerator is designed to deliver reliable cooling and practical storage for small households. Its direct-cool technology ensures efficient performance, while features such as SuperFreeze and a spacious Multi Box enhance everyday convenience. The XL Dry Storage compartment provides additional space for groceries, and the refrigerator offers cooling retention for up to 18 hours during power cuts. Its Fine Steel finish complements modern kitchen interiors.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    207 L (storage capacity)
    Configuration:
    Single-door refrigerator design
    Defrost System Type:
    Direct-cool cooling system
    Voltage:
    220–240 V operation

    The Whirlpool 270 L triple-door refrigerator is designed to offer organised storage and efficient cooling for modern households. Its frost-free technology helps minimise maintenance, while the triple-door configuration allows better separation of fresh produce, frozen items and daily essentials. The thoughtfully designed compartments improve accessibility and storage convenience. Finished in an elegant Alpha Steel colour, this refrigerator blends functionality with a contemporary look for everyday use.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    270 L (net capacity)
    Configuration:
    Triple-door refrigerator design
    Defrost System Type:
    Frost-free cooling system
    Voltage:
    220–240 V operation

    3 best features of best-selling refrigerators

    Best-selling refrigeratorsShelf TypeAnnual Energy ConsumptionRefrigerant
    Samsung 653 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL)Toughened glassApprox. 547 kWh/yearR600a
    LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY)Toughened glassApprox. 547 kWh/yearR600a
    Voltas Beko 563 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RSB585/FPV300RXID)Toughened glassApprox. 467 kWh/yearR600a
    Bosch 503 L 4-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator (KCP88E256I)Toughened glassApprox. 467 kWh/yearR600a
    Samsung 256 L Double Door Refrigerator (RT40H30W3THL)Toughened glassApprox. 238 kWh/yearR600a
    Bosch 368 L Double Door Refrigerator (CTC39S21AI)Toughened glassApprox. 385 kWh/yearR600a
    LG 276 L Double Door Convertible Refrigerator (GLT2826XWOB)Toughened glassApprox. 270 kWh/yearR600a
    Whirlpool 192 L Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC ROY 4S)Toughened glassApprox. 141 kWh/yearR600a
    Bosch 207 L Single Door Refrigerator (CST20S23VI)Toughened glassApprox. 168 kWh/yearR600a
    Whirlpool 270 L Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY)Toughened glassApprox. 265 kWh/yearR600a

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    These best 300 litre refrigerators are apt for compact spaces and small families: Top 7 picks with smart features

    FAQs on refrigerators
    Most refrigerators last 10–15 years with proper maintenance.
    Yes. They consume less electricity and operate more quietly.
    It prevents ice build-up and eliminates manual defrosting.
    A 250–350 L refrigerator is generally suitable for four people.
    Check the capacity, energy rating, cooling technology and available storage features.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Nivedita Mishra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Nivedita Mishra

      With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More

    Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
    Home/Technology/Price Drop Alert: Shop Best-selling Refrigerators With Up To 44% Off In The Amazon Great Freedom Sale
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