Top 9 Indian cities expected to see a 4% dip in housing sales in the September quarter

Housing sales in India’s top nine cities are expected to decline by 4% in the third quarter this year (July-September), settling just above the 1 lakh-unit mark at 1,00,370 units, according to a report by NSE listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.



As per the data, the housing sales across nine cities are estimated to fall 4% to 1,00,370 units during the July-September 2025 as against 1,05,081 units in the year-ago period.



The Y-o-Y decline in sales across the top 9 cities during Q3 2025 will primarily be led by the Maharashtra region, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, which experienced a contraction in sales ranging from 6% to 28%, the report noted.

PropEquity projected that housing sales in Thane might fall 28% to 14,877 units during July-September from 20,620 units in the year-ago period.

In Mumbai, sales are likely to dip 8% to 9,691 units from 10,480 units, while the demand in Navi Mumbai is seen 6% lower to 7,212 units from 7,650 units. Pune market is likely to see a 16% fall in sales to 17,762 units from 21,066 units.

Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, however, are likely to witness a rise of 21%, 16% and 25% respectively in Q3 2025. Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, too, may see 4% YoY each rise in sales in Q3 2025.

Sales in Bengaluru are estimated to rise 21% to 16,840 units from 13,966 units. Sales in Hyderabad could grow 4% to 12,860 units from 12,311 units. Delhi-NCR market too might see 4% increase in sales to 10,990 units from 10,539 units.

Real estate data analytics firm PropEquity released data of primary residential market for July-September, which is generally considered as a weak quarter because of monsoon season and inauspicious Shraadh period.

Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO, PropEquity said, “The reason why we feel that the housing market remains healthy even though the new launches are coming down consecutively is because the sales continue to be higher than the new launches.”

On the new housing supply front, the report said that new launches in India’s top 9 cities are expected to remain flat YoY, remaining below the 1 lakh unit mark, at 92,229 units in Q3 2025.

“While the current quarter has seen subdued activity, we anticipate a rebound in the upcoming quarter due to the festive season, which is expected to drive stronger demand, leading to improved launch momentum and a higher absorption level,” Jasuja said.