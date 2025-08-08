India’s warehousing absorption hits 18.9 mn sq ft in H1 2025; Rentals stable: Vestian

India’s warehousing sector recorded an absorption of 18.9 million sq ft across the top seven cities in the first half of 2025, even as average rentals remained stable between ₹18– ₹31 per sq ft per month, according to a report by real estate consultancy Vestian. India’s warehousing sector saw 18.9 million sq ft absorption across seven major cities in H1 2025, with average rents steady at ₹ 18– ₹ 31 per sq ft, Vestian said. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Pune led the market with the highest rental value at ₹31 per sq ft per month, driven by strong demand from the 3PL, automotive, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. The city saw a 34% increase in rentals on a half-yearly basis and a 13% jump year-on-year, particularly in high-demand submarkets like Khed and Chakan. Limited land availability and rising land costs also contributed to the surge in transaction values.

In contrast, Mumbai reported the lowest average rentals at ₹18 per sq ft per month. While rentals in the city rose 2% compared to H2 2024, they were down 2% from the same period last year. The relative stability was attributed to balanced demand and steady new supply.

In Hyderabad, rentals held steady at ₹19 per sq ft per month, with a modest 1% annual increase. Bengaluru, despite a significant rise in demand, saw rents fall by 5% year-on-year to ₹19 per sq ft/month. Chennai recorded average rentals of ₹25 per sq ft/month, marking a 3% rise over the previous half and a 2% annual gain.

The National Capital Region (NCR) saw a sharp drop, with rentals falling 10% year-on-year and 4% half-yearly to ₹21 per sq ft/month, driven largely by nearly 60% of leasing activity happening below average rent levels. In Kolkata, rentals stood at ₹21 per sq ft/month, showing a slight 1% decline from the previous half but an 8% annual increase, despite limited absorption activity.

Investments see steep decline

The report said that despite healthy demand and rental stability, the warehousing segment saw a significant decline in investments.

Total investments fell to $32 million in H1 2025, a steep 98% drop compared to the same period last year. Its share in overall real estate investments plummeted from 42% in H1 2024 to just 1%, indicating a shift in investor sentiment, the report said.

Vestian attributed this to a move towards asset-light strategies, rising operational costs, and cautious investor behaviour amid global economic uncertainties.

Long-term outlook

Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO of Vestian, said that while H1 2025 witnessed a temporary dip in investments, the sector’s long-term outlook remains strong. “Strong demand across key markets, the expansion of multimodal logistics infrastructure, and the growing focus on sustainable, tech-enabled warehousing solutions signal long-term growth,” he said.

He said that government initiatives under the Gati Shakti plan and increasing traction in tier-2 and tier-3 cities are expected to drive the next phase of growth in India’s warehousing sector.