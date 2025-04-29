Menu Explore
CCI Group to invest 227 crore to develop 9.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing in Gurugram

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 29, 2025 11:44 AM IST

Delhi-NCR real estate news: Logistics and supply chain company, CCI Group, will develop a Grade A warehousing facility in Gurugram 

Logistics and supply chain company, CCI Group, has announced a total investment of 227 crore to develop 9.5 lakh sq ft of Grade A warehousing facility in Gurugram, the company said in a statement.

CCI Group plans to invest 227 crore to develop 9.5 lakh sq ft of Grade A warehouse facility in Gurugram, the company said in a statement. (Picture for representational purposes only)
CCI Group plans to invest 227 crore to develop 9.5 lakh sq ft of Grade A warehouse facility in Gurugram, the company said in a statement. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The warehousing facility is located in Sohan-Silani and is aimed at addressing the growing demand for high-quality industrial and warehousing spaces in the region. The total project cost encompasses land acquisition, construction, and infrastructure development, the company said.

The Sohna-Silani facility incorporates features such as a height of 12 meters, FM2-grade flooring, cross-dock multiple loading points, and wide internal RCC roads to support vehicle circulation. Its modular layout and flexible design allow the space to be customized according to the operational needs of varied tenants.

Also Read: Indospace leases 1.2 lakh sq ft warehousing space in Pune for 46 lakh monthly rent

The facility also focuses on sustainability, featuring solar-ready infrastructure, energy-efficient systems, and a firefighting setup. Located near key expressways, the development will offer enhanced operational efficiency and low costs, the company said.

The project is expected to generate over 300 direct jobs during the construction phase, along with more than 250 indirect employment opportunities in logistics operations, security, and support services. CCI Group also intends to collaborate with local authorities to introduce skill development initiatives in areas such as sustainable construction, industrial operations, and site management, it said.

"The demand for institutional-grade warehousing in India continues to rise, particularly in regions like Haryana that offer strong connectivity and access to consumption centres. Our investment in Sohna-Silani reflects both the current market appetite and our long-term view on infrastructure-led growth in the logistics sector," Satish Sharma, Executive Director of CCI Group, said.

News / Real Estate / CCI Group to invest 227 crore to develop 9.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing in Gurugram
