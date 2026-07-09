Viral 'Suhagrat Express' sparks question: Does Indian Railways allow private coaches?

After a video of a First AC coupe on a Indian train decorated for newlyweds went viral, with social media dubbing it the 'Suhagraat Express', many users were left wondering whether passengers can actually book a private railway coach. The South Central Railway has suspended the concerned ticket checker after an unauthorised decorator was allowed into a First AC coach of the Nandigram Express. (Screengrab@DrNimoYadav)

The answer is yes. Indian Railways allows passengers to reserve an entire coach—or even charter a full train—through its Full Tariff Rate (FTR) booking facility, subject to operational feasibility and prescribed conditions.

How to book a private rail coach -Register for FTR booking through the official IRCTC FTR portal or contact IRCTC for assistance. The service allows passengers to book an entire coach or even a full train, according to Indian Railways.

Also read | After newlywed couple decorates 1st AC coupe, Railways suspends ticket checker, orders inquiry over 'serious lapse'

-Submit your journey details, including:

Boarding and destination stations

Date of travel

Preferred train (if booking a coach attached to a regular train)

Route and halts (if applicable) -Pay the required security deposit.

Also read | Loco pilot stopped train to buy samosas and kachoris in Indore? Railways responds to viral claim

-A security deposit of ₹50,000 per coach is generally required.

-Additional fare and operational charges must be paid before the journey.

-Book within the permitted time frame.

Also read | ‘Suhagrat Express’: 1st AC coupe decorated like bedroom with flowers, balloons, fairy lights

-Registration is typically accepted between 30 days and six months before the journey.

-Requests made less than 30 days before the date of travel require special approval.