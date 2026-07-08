‘Suhagrat Express’: 1st AC coupe decorated like bedroom with flowers, balloons, fairy lights

A video of a 1st AC coupe decorated with flowers, balloons and lights has surfaced on social media. The video purportedly shows the coupe decked up for a newlywed couple. 1st AC coupe decorated with flowers, balloons, and fairy lights. (Screengrab (Instagram))

The video was originally shared by a Jalna-based event decoration service provider called “Rahat Room Decoration”. As per the decorator, the Chennai-bound train was decorated at a station in Maharashtra.

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the event decorator. This report will be updated when he responds.)

What does the video show? The video starts with a shot of the train's exterior on a platform, with an open door. The camera moves inside, passing down a typical train corridor with curtains on the cabin doors.

The entrance to the specific coupe, however, is adorned with a pink beaded curtain featuring heart-shaped cutouts. The ceiling of the coupe is covered with numerous red and white balloons.

The floor is thickly carpeted with red rose petals. Bouquets of colourful flowers (including roses, marigolds, and tuberose) and garlands are arranged on the walls and near the windows.

The lower berth or bed is neatly made with white linens and features a large heart-shaped pattern of red and white flower petals in the centre. Scattered rose petals are also present on the bed. On the folded upper berth, there are cutouts spelling “I love you”. Small fairy lights are strung along the decorations.