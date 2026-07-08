‘Suhagrat Express’: 1st AC coupe decorated like bedroom with flowers, balloons, fairy lights
A video showing a decorated 1st AC coupe has taken over social media, prompting mixed reactions.
A video of a 1st AC coupe decorated with flowers, balloons and lights has surfaced on social media. The video purportedly shows the coupe decked up for a newlywed couple.
The video was originally shared by a Jalna-based event decoration service provider called “Rahat Room Decoration”. As per the decorator, the Chennai-bound train was decorated at a station in Maharashtra.
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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the event decorator. This report will be updated when he responds.)
What does the video show?
The video starts with a shot of the train's exterior on a platform, with an open door. The camera moves inside, passing down a typical train corridor with curtains on the cabin doors.
The entrance to the specific coupe, however, is adorned with a pink beaded curtain featuring heart-shaped cutouts. The ceiling of the coupe is covered with numerous red and white balloons.
The floor is thickly carpeted with red rose petals. Bouquets of colourful flowers (including roses, marigolds, and tuberose) and garlands are arranged on the walls and near the windows.
The lower berth or bed is neatly made with white linens and features a large heart-shaped pattern of red and white flower petals in the centre. Scattered rose petals are also present on the bed. On the folded upper berth, there are cutouts spelling “I love you”. Small fairy lights are strung along the decorations.
Take a look at the video:
How did social media react?
Though the video was initially posted on Instagram, it has now been reshared across various social media platforms. Many posted the video on social media with various captions, including one saying “Suhagrat Express”.
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While some praised the creative idea, others questioned whether the passengers had obtained official railway permission for the decorations.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Indian Railways. This report will be updated when it responds.)
An individual wrote, “I don't know if this is legal, but this is a nice idea to attract couples and get some money by selling these coaches/coupes at a good rate to help railways make a profit. Also, I hope privacy will be taken care of. We don't want nonsense happening as many hotels do.”
Another posted, “They have permission?” A third expressed, "Money does everything.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More