'If I go...': Trump claims he's Iran's 'No. 1 target' after Air Force One blinds shut

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Iran poses him a threat all the time and that he was “number 1” on the country's list. His remarks came aboard the Air Force One plane, after the reporters he was interacting with were asked to shut the blinds next to their seats. US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One. (AFP) As one of the media personnel asked Trump what the reason for this directive could be, he answered: “Because you are probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleazebags we have to deal with. These (Iranians) are sick people...,” Trump said. Follow live updates on US-Iran war here. Another reporter asked the US President if he faces a threat from Iran, to which he said: I have a threat all the time. I'm number one on their list, before you (addressing the reporters). But if I go, you go." In the same vein, he also said the press may want to switch professions.

Trump's surprise plane swap after NATO Summit His remarks came during an interaction with the media aboard Air Force One. According to news agency AP, after attending the NATO Summit in Turkey, Trump flew partway home on an old baby blue Air Force One plane instead of the new Qatari-gifted and retrofitted red, white and navy blue jet he arrived in. Trump had traveled to Ankara for the summit aboard a new Air Force One jet, a Boeing Co. 747-8, gifted by Qatar. But the jet he travelled in was sent on ahead of the president’s departure to Mildenhall Air Force Base in the UK, Bloomberg reported. The US president flew from Ankara to the UK on the older Air Force One. The President reportedly said he was flying on the legacy aircraft “for old time’s sake,” and hinted that both aircraft would make a previously unscheduled stop on the way back to the United States at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, a base used by US troops.

US President Donald Trump boards the new Air Force One after changing planes at Royal Air Force (RAF) Mildenhall in Mildenhall, eastern England, on July 8, 2026. (AFP)