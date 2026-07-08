Ceasefire with Iran over, says Trump in big declaration at NATO Summit after US strikes
Trump's remarks came in response to the journalist who asked if the ceasefire with Iran was “done” and the 14-point MoU was “dead.”
US President Donald Trump has announced that the ceasefire deal with Iran is “over." In a major statement at the NATO Summit 2026 in Ankara, Turkey, the US president said that negotiations with Tehran were a “waste of time.”
Trump's remarks also come after the US launched fresh strikes against Iran on late Tuesday, reigniting tensions. In response, Iran launched fresh attacks on US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and other Gulf countries. Track LIVE updates here
At the press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump's remarks came in response to the journalist who asked if the ceasefire with Iran was “done” and the 14-point MoU was “dead.”
“For me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with the Iranians. They are scum, they are sick people. They are led by sick people and are vicious, violent people,” said Trump in the live broadcast.
“We attacked, very powerfully last night, the very dangerous people from Iran... There's something wrong with them. We say, 'Go and do your funeral stuff,' and instead of that, they start shooting rockets at ships yesterday. So we hit them very hard last night,” Trump told reporters on the recent US strikes against Tehran.
US-Iran war resumes?
While we wait for a comment from the Iranian regime and IRGC, fresh fighting erupted between the US and Tehran after Washington launched fresh strikes in the region.
In a statement from the US Central Command, Washington confirmed it carried out a new round of "offensive strikes" against Iran.
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"US forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor," said the CENTCOM statement.
As per the US, these attacks were a retaliation after Iran allegedly targeted three commercial vessels transiting the strait - Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More