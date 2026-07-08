Ceasefire with Iran over, says Trump in big declaration at NATO Summit after US strikes

US President Donald Trump has announced that the ceasefire deal with Iran is “over." In a major statement at the NATO Summit 2026 in Ankara, Turkey, the US president said that negotiations with Tehran were a “waste of time.” President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, (Filip Singer/Pool EPA via AP)

Trump's remarks also come after the US launched fresh strikes against Iran on late Tuesday, reigniting tensions. In response, Iran launched fresh attacks on US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and other Gulf countries. Track LIVE updates here

At the press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump's remarks came in response to the journalist who asked if the ceasefire with Iran was “done” and the 14-point MoU was “dead.”

“For me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with the Iranians. They are scum, they are sick people. They are led by sick people and are vicious, violent people,” said Trump in the live broadcast.