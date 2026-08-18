Who is Dr Rachel Danis? Meet Patrick Clancy's new wife as friend says she 'has a heart of gold'

Danis graduated from Barnard College at Columbia University before earning her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine, according to IBTimes UK. She completed her residency at Hahnemann University Hospital and a fellowship at the University of Southern California, where she also earned a master's degree. Her biography states she has published research in journals including Fertility and Sterility and Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics.

Rachel Danis, who is 37, works as a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at RMA of New York , an NYC-based reproductive clinic. She also serves as an assistant clinical professor in the Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science Department at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, as per the New York Post.

Here is everything we know about her:

As Lindsay Clancy's murder trial continues in Massachusetts, attention has turned to her ex-husband Patrick Clancy's new wife, Dr Rachel Danis, a New York fertility specialist.

Danis joined RMA of New York in 2022, seeing patients at its Brooklyn practice. She later became board-certified in both obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

Also Read: Patrick Clancy timeline: What time did he leave home and reach CVS on the tragic day?

Rachel Danis-Patrick Clancy relationship timeline Patrick moved from Massachusetts to Manhattan in May 2023, around four months after his children died. According to the New York Post, he and Dr Rachel Danis were together by February 2024.

As per PEOPLE, Danis moved into Patrick’s Upper East Side apartment in 2025, after they had been together for about a year. The couple married in April 2026, several months before the trial.

A friend of the couple described Danis's personality to the Daily Mail, saying, “She is upbeat, smiling, vivacious, and full of energy. It's fitting that she helps create life in the face of this tragedy.” The friend added, “Rachel has a heart of gold... if she can take a guy and try to heal him, that's what she would do.”

What is Rachel Danis' net worth? There is no reliable public figure for Danis’ net worth. While salary estimates for reproductive endocrinologists are available, they do not show how much she personally earns or reveal her assets and finances. Claims that her net worth is around $1 million (£745,000) therefore remain speculative, as per IBTimes UK.

Also Read: 'Patrick Clancy's best friend Kyle Carney looks like him': New theory questions timeline of Lindsay Clancy killings

Theories blaming Rachel Danis for the killings A bizarre online theory has blamed Rachel Danis for the murder of Lindsay and Patrick Clancy's children. The theory, shared by internet personality John DePetro, claims Danis was somehow responsible. “Lindsay Clancy: now blaming the new wife,” DePetro wrote on X. Authorities have not backed this theory in any way.

The theory stems from claimed physical similarities between Lindsay Clancy and Rachel Danis. It suggests, “Lindsay mentioned she did it because she saw herself doing it, but what if she saw a woman that looked just like her doing it, and who looks exactly like her? (Patrick's wife).”