Lindsay Clancy trial: Dr Rachel Danis, Patrick Clancy's new wife, blamed for killing children in bizarre theory

The theory, which came from netizens and was shared by internet personality John DePetro, appeared to blame Dr Rachel Danis, Patrick's current wife, for the killings.

A bizarre theory online has blamed Dr Rachel Danis for the murder of Lindsay and Patrick Clancy 's children. This comes as Lindsay is on trial for killing Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

“Lindsay Clancy : now blaming the new wife,” he wrote. On Facebook, the internet personality asked what other thought about the ‘theory’. To be sure, authorities have not backed this in any way as only Lindsay remains on trial.

However, this bizarre theory has come amid unfounded speculations about Patrick Clancy having an affair with Rachel Danis before his children's deaths. Here's all you need to know about the most recent wild claims made about Patrick Clancy's new wife, Rachel Danis.

What are claims about Rachel Danis amid Lindsay Clancy trial The wild online theory appears to stem from the alleged physical similarities between Lindsay Clancy and Rachel Danis. The internet has said that Patrick Clancy's ex-wife and current wife look alike.

The theory suggests “Lindsay mentioned she did it because she saw herself doing it, but what if she saw a woman that looked just like her doing it, and who looks exactly like her? (Patrick's wife)”. Notably, Lindsay's lawyers have claimed she was overly medicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis when she took the lives of her children.

However, this wild theory blames Rachel Danis for the killings, claiming that Lindsay only thought she killed the kids because Rachel looked so much like her, she felt she saw herself commit the act. To be sure, this theory has no basis since all available records indicate that Rachel Danis did not cross paths with the Clancy family until Patrick shifted to New York City, and then began dating the doctor in 2024.

Nonetheless, many people joined in as DePetro's video showed. Many agreed saying that is ‘exactly’ what they thought, while another claimed that all three exercise bands used to strangle the children had ‘unknown DNA’. The person also said that Rachel Danis' DNA should be tested, but she is in no ways a suspect or remotely linked to the children's death in the eyes of the authorities.

Another claimed that Lindsay was ‘lying on the ground’ watching Rachel ‘do it through the window’. The person went on to claim that Rachel and Patrick thought Lindsay was dead. Another added that the two then rushed to get married so they couldn't ‘testify against each other’. However, as per the timeline, Patrick came back home to see Lindsay in the backyard, and then discovered the children in the basement. This was in January 2023. It was only in 2024 that he began to date Dr Rachel Danis.

While many appeared to support this bizarre theory, there were some comments to show that calmer heads had prevailed. One person noted that it was most likely that Lindsay Clancy had killed her children while another added that not everything was like a movie plot.