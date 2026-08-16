Lindsay Clancy trial: Dr Rachel Danis, Patrick Clancy's new wife, blamed for killing children in bizarre theory
A bizarre theory online has shifted the blame for the murder of Lindsay and Patrick Clancy's children onto the latter's current wife, Dr Rachel Danis.
A bizarre theory online has blamed Dr Rachel Danis for the murder of Lindsay and Patrick Clancy's children. This comes as Lindsay is on trial for killing Cora, Dawson, and Callan.
The theory, which came from netizens and was shared by internet personality John DePetro, appeared to blame Dr Rachel Danis, Patrick's current wife, for the killings.
“Lindsay Clancy : now blaming the new wife,” he wrote. On Facebook, the internet personality asked what other thought about the ‘theory’. To be sure, authorities have not backed this in any way as only Lindsay remains on trial.
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However, this bizarre theory has come amid unfounded speculations about Patrick Clancy having an affair with Rachel Danis before his children's deaths. Here's all you need to know about the most recent wild claims made about Patrick Clancy's new wife, Rachel Danis.
What are claims about Rachel Danis amid Lindsay Clancy trial
The wild online theory appears to stem from the alleged physical similarities between Lindsay Clancy and Rachel Danis. The internet has said that Patrick Clancy's ex-wife and current wife look alike.
The theory suggests “Lindsay mentioned she did it because she saw herself doing it, but what if she saw a woman that looked just like her doing it, and who looks exactly like her? (Patrick's wife)”. Notably, Lindsay's lawyers have claimed she was overly medicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis when she took the lives of her children.
However, this wild theory blames Rachel Danis for the killings, claiming that Lindsay only thought she killed the kids because Rachel looked so much like her, she felt she saw herself commit the act. To be sure, this theory has no basis since all available records indicate that Rachel Danis did not cross paths with the Clancy family until Patrick shifted to New York City, and then began dating the doctor in 2024.
Nonetheless, many people joined in as DePetro's video showed. Many agreed saying that is ‘exactly’ what they thought, while another claimed that all three exercise bands used to strangle the children had ‘unknown DNA’. The person also said that Rachel Danis' DNA should be tested, but she is in no ways a suspect or remotely linked to the children's death in the eyes of the authorities.
Another claimed that Lindsay was ‘lying on the ground’ watching Rachel ‘do it through the window’. The person went on to claim that Rachel and Patrick thought Lindsay was dead. Another added that the two then rushed to get married so they couldn't ‘testify against each other’. However, as per the timeline, Patrick came back home to see Lindsay in the backyard, and then discovered the children in the basement. This was in January 2023. It was only in 2024 that he began to date Dr Rachel Danis.
While many appeared to support this bizarre theory, there were some comments to show that calmer heads had prevailed. One person noted that it was most likely that Lindsay Clancy had killed her children while another added that not everything was like a movie plot.
Rachel Danis-Patrick Clancy relationship timeline
Patrick moved from Massachusetts to Manhattan in May 2023, about four months after his children died. The New York Post reported that Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis were together by February 2024. PEOPLE reported that Rachel later moved into Patrick’s Upper East Side apartment in 2025. By then, the couple had been together for about a year. They got married in April 2026 months before the trial.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More