Trump's new Air Force One plane: All details about Qatar's gift to POTUS; see photos

The new Air Force One, a former Qatari-owned Boeing 747-8 jet that has been transformed into the official US presidential aircraft, was unveiled by President Donald Trump on Friday. President Donald Trump and reporters received a first look inside the Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar that will serve as a temporary Air Force One. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (AFP)

The aircraft is described by reporters as significantly larger and more luxurious than the current presidential jet.

Trump said he plans to use the new aircraft for next month's NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, and suggested that another trip to China could take place later. He added that his return from this week's G7 summit in France marked the final scheduled journey aboard the current Air Force One.

He also mentioned that next month, during the July 4th celebrations, the new Air Force One would fly over.

According to AP News, in order to transport the president until the new aircraft ordered straight from Boeing arrives, the present from Qatar is acting as a "bridge" aircraft. As of right now, that is scheduled for 2028.

Also read: Goodbye Air Force One? Trump's luxury Qatari 747 jet almost ready to take over US Presidential fleet

Inside the luxury aircraft: “…more like a house" The new aircraft's underbelly is painted navy blue with a crimson stripe above it, giving it a bolder appearance than the Kennedy-era robin's egg blue exterior.

The presidential seal is located on the left side of the airplane, where the president boards, and a large American flag is displayed on the aircraft's tail.

A group of reporters toured the aircraft this week. Reagan Reese of the Daily Caller described the plane as feeling "more like a house than a plane." She said the jet features warm tan walls, glossy finishes, silver accents, solid wood tables, and presidential seals on every seat belt.

Reese wrote, “The press area is 2-3x the size of the old plane’s.”

According to Reese, who toured the aircraft, the jet includes lounges with couches, conference areas decorated with photographs of Washington's National Mall, and upgraded seating throughout. Reese noted that the seats recline fully into beds. She described the plane as having a "new plane smell."