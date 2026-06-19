End of an era: Trump becomes last president to fly on iconic Air Force One as legendary plane retires

President Donald Trump has become the last U.S. president to fly on one of the old Air Force One planes. The aircraft made its final trip earlier this week when it brought Trump back to the United States from Europe. Trump became the last president to fly the retiring Air Force One VC-25A. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Air Force One final flight The retirement of the aircraft was marked by White House officials on social media. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted a photo of the plane on X and wrote, "Well done, good and faithful servant" and called the flight "The Last Ride."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino also shared a farewell message. Scavino said on X, “I have been fortunate to fly around the world on this iconic plane for 5 1/2 years — of the 35 years it has been serving U.S. Presidents…THANK YOU…AIR FORCE ONE 2900”

Also read: What is sauerkraut diet? Why Donald Trump's cabinet officials are following it; explained

Monica Crowley, Chief of Protocol of the United States also posted on twitter, “I was honored to be aboard Air Force One last night on its final flight. For nearly 40 years, it carried every President since George H.W. Bush. It wasn’t the most modern plane, but it was cozy. And every flight with President Trump was incredibly special. Farewell and thank you, SAM 2900. You served all of us well”.

Air Force One VC-25A plane retirement The aircraft's official Air Force name is the VC-25A. The plane being retired carries the tail number 29000. There are currently two Boeing 747-200 aircraft used as Air Force One, according to the White House. One is the retiring aircraft 29000, while the other remains in service with tail number 28000.

The first president to fly on the retiring aircraft was George H. W. Bush in 1990. This means the aircraft has been carrying presidents for more than three decades. The U.S. government is now preparing three newer Boeing 747-800 aircraft to take over presidential travel duties. These planes are being modified and equipped to serve as future Air Force One aircraft, as per the report by The Hill.

Boeing delivery delays Two other new Air Force One aircraft are still being built by Boeing. These planes are intended to become the long-term replacement fleet. The Boeing replacement aircraft have faced repeated delays. They were originally supposed to be delivered in 2024. The expected delivery date has now been pushed back to mid-2028, which means the aircraft will have to stay in use longer than initially planned.

The new aircraft will move away from that traditional appearance. The retirement of aircraft 29000 marks the end of a major chapter in presidential aviation history, as noted by The Hill. After serving U.S. presidents since 1990, the iconic plane has now completed its final mission.