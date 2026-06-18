Intel stock jumps 9% after Trump says Apple will build chips with Intel in the US

Intel’s stock jumped about 9% in premarket trading on Thursday after fresh news about a major chip deal. The rise came after Donald Trump said Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build its chips in the United States. Intel stock surged after Donald Trump said Apple will work with Intel. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Trump made this claim in a post on Truth Social, where he pushed the idea of bringing chip production back to America. Trump criticized past leadership, saying, “Stupid Presidents took our Economy for granted.” He claimed this allowed other countries to take semiconductor leadership, saying they “let Taiwan and others steal our Semiconductor Factories.”

Intel-Apple chip deal Trump said Apple and Intel will now collaborate on designing and building chips inside the U.S. instead of overseas.

Intel shares were up about 8.8% in premarket trading, while Apple also rose slightly by around 0.6%. Before Thursday’s move, Intel stock had already been rising strongly over the past year due to a turnaround in investor confidence. Intel’s market value has reached about $608.7 billion after its recent rally in the stock market.

Intel stock growth Over the last 12 months, Intel shares have surged by around 464%, showing a huge recovery from earlier struggles, as noted by CNBC. The company had lost its top position in the semiconductor industry after years of manufacturing delays and weak performance. Intel had also stayed behind in the AI boom for years while competitors moved faster in advanced chip technology.

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Intel’s foundry business was originally focused on making chips only for itself, not for outside customers. CNBC reported that Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who took charge early last year, has helped revive interest in the company. His leadership has attracted attention and investments from big players like Nvidia and also support linked to the Trump administration

Trump said on X , “So I decided to help Intel because we need to design and build our chips right here in America.” He further claimed Elon Musk agreed to develop a “TerraFab,” a massive chip factory project linked with Intel technology teams. This “TerraFab” project is described as a major step for Intel’s contract manufacturing business, which is very expensive to run.

Intel’s foundry business is important because it aims to make chips for other companies, not just Intel products. Business Insider reported that Intel’s stock opened around $121.10 on Wednesday and was expected to rise toward about $131.55 premarket.

AI boosts chip stocks Trump said companies like Nvidia and Apple are being encouraged to build more of their chip supply chain inside America. Business Insider also reported that the U.S. government invested about $8.9 billion in Intel last year to support domestic chip production. Since that government support agreement, Intel’s stock has gained more than 400%, showing strong investor momentum.

The AI boom has also helped chip companies overall, keeping tech stocks strong even during global supply chain tensions. A semiconductor index tracking major U.S. chip companies has risen about 90% this year, showing a strong sector-wide rally, as cited by CNBC. Meanwhile, global risks like Middle East tensions have affected oil and supply chains, but chip stocks have stayed strong due to AI demand.