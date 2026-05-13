Rubio wears ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ onboard Air Force One en route to Beijing, sparks buzz: ‘We love Marco’

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio sparked buzz after he was reportedly spotted wearing the “Nike Tech” Nicolas Maduro was wearing when he was captured. According to posts on X, Rubio wore the outfit onboard Air Force One en route to Beijing with President Donald Trump .

Eric Daugherty wrote on X, “LMFAO! Sec. Marco Rubio was just spotted wearing the Nicolas Maduro "Nike Tech" aboard Air Force One, en route to China with President Trump. Just like Maduro wore when 47 captured him. We love Marco”.

“This is crazy trolling at this point,” wrote a user, while another said, “But with adidas shoes? Come on man”. “Marco is looking fit AF. American men, take note. Get your sh** together. We need you,” said a user.

Netizens reacted to the photo in the comment section. “Whoa, is he also going to DJ a set on the flight?” one user wrote. “I hope he brought lots of blankets so he can hide and get some rest lol,” wrote another. “Rubio has a great sense of humor. Seems like a fun guy to hang out with,” wrote a user, while another joked, “Over/under on the most comfortable physically (yet potentially socially uncomfortable. . .) Halloween Costume?”

Maduro’s capture Maduro and his wife were captured by the US in January. The operation to capture Maduro was carried out by the U.S. Army's Delta Force, an elite special forces unit, officials told CBS News.

At the time, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hailed the troops involved in the mission. "I saw the best of America, I saw men and women dedicating their lives to defending our country and to accomplish in that mission," he said. "They got the job done despite any obstacles in front of them."

Read More | 150 planes, 30 minutes: How the US captured Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro in his ‘fortress’

Hegseth added that Trump "gave them a clear mission and they finished it."

Meanwhile, Rubio told reporters at the time that Maduro was given the opportunity to leave Venezuela and avoid capture by the US. "Nicolás Maduro had multiple opportunities to avoid this," Rubio told reporters at Mar-a-Lago. "He was provided multiple very, very, very generous offers, and chose instead to act like a wild man."

Rubio did not elaborate on the offers given to Maduro, but said, "This guy had multiple opportunities to find his way somewhere else. … He could've been living somewhere else right now, very happy, but instead he wanted to play big boy, and so now he's got other sets of problems on his hands."