Nicolás Maduro family: All on ‘captured’ Venezuela President's wife Cilia Flores and son Nicolás Maduro Guerra

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the United States executed a significant strike in Caracas, Venezuela, and flew President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, out of the nation. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and wife Cilia Flores (REUTERS)

In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.”

With Trump's announcement, the focus also shifted to 70-year-old Cilia Flores, who is a formidable figure in her own right within the ruling elite of Venezuela.

Nicolás Maduro's marriage to Cilia Flores

During the presidency of Hugo Chávez, who was Maduro's political mentor, Cilia Flores held the positions of Attorney General and President of the National Assembly.

Following Chávez's unexpected passing in 2013, Maduro took control after securing victory in a by-election and subsequently wed Flores. They both had children from their previous marriages.

Flores, along with her close associates, has been included on sanctions lists imposed by Western nations.

Cilia Flores political journey

While some have dubbed her Lady Macbeth, she identifies herself as the “First Revolutionary Combatant,” reported The National Post.

In 1992, when Chávez's coup attempt failed and he was jailed, Flores came to his defense, which earned her his trust and established her as a crucial aide. She is said to have developed a close relationship with Maduro, who was serving as Chávez’s labor advisor at the time. Following the rise of Chávez’s government in 1999, both Maduro and Flores gained significant prominence.

Flores held the position of National Assembly President from 2006 to 2011 and served as Attorney General from 2012 to 2013, thereby reinforcing Chávez’s regime by occupying the highest offices in legislative and prosecutorial power.

After Chávez’s passing in 2013, Flores moved from her roles as National Assembly President and Attorney General to become the First Lady. Maduro, who took over the presidency from Chávez, married her in July of that same year, just three months after assuming office. He referred to her as his “first combatant,” indicating a deep level of trust.

Beyond Maduro’s presidency, Flores was reported to have maintained considerable influence over state matters, which ultimately led to her and her associates being sanctioned by the US government during Trump’s initial term.

Who is Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra? Nicolás Maduro's son from first wife

Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, born on June 21, 1990, is the sole son of President Nicolás Maduro. He plays a significant role in the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

During his youth, Maduro Guerra participated as a flautist in the renowned El Sistema music program. He later transitioned from the arts to pursue a career in national politics.

Shortly after his father assumed the presidency in 2013, he was appointed to oversee special presidential inspections. By the age of 24, he was also in charge of the National Film School of Venezuela.

In 2021, Maduro Guerra was elected as a deputy to the Venezuelan National Assembly. He holds the position of vice president on commissions that concentrate on national economic development.

He is a trained economist and completed his education at the Liceo Urbaneja Achelpohl school in Caracas. His mother, Adriana Guerra Angulo, was his father's Nicolás Maduro's first wife.

In 2019, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on him for allegedly profiting from corruption within the regime. He has been subject to numerous allegations of nepotism concerning his various government roles.

He is commonly referred to as "Nicolasito" to differentiate him from his father. Analysts often regard him as a potential successor within the Chavismo movement.

Maduro Guerra is married to Grysell Torres and has two daughters. His current position as a deputy makes him one of the most prominent young figures in the government.