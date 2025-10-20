A 66-year-old man has been arrested in the US for allegedly threatening to kill protesters ahead of the ‘No Kings’ protest in San Antonio this weekend. Robert Flores was arrested after investigators identified him as the individual behind various violent posts targeting the ‘No Kings’ protest. Who is Robert Flores? Man, 66, arrested after threatening to ‘run over’ No Kings protesters in downtown San Antonio(BCSO)

Who is Robert Flores?

Not much has been revealed about Flores yet, except that he used Threads to threaten participants of the protest in downtown San Antonio. Flores wrote about his plans to “run over” protesters, and even urged others to arrive “locked and loaded.”

One of the posts said, according to news4sanantonio.com, “I’ll run you f****** over and then go have coffee and breakfast at Jim’s Some of you will not return.”

Read More | What is ‘Yes on 50’? New slogan takes over ‘No Kings’ rally amid upcoming poll in California

“Be locked and loaded tomorrow. Killing a Democrat is acceptable,” read another comment.

Flores has now been charged with Terroristic Threat – Impairing Public Service or Causing Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury or Death, which is a third-degree felony. Ha has been released on a $100,000 bond.

‘No Kings’ protest in San Antonio

Thousands of protesters gathered at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, denouncing the Trump administration. Huge crowds gathered despite the temperatures being in the mid-90s.

Read More | Who is Lucy Martinez and did the Chicago school teacher mock Charlie Kirk's murder at No Kings protest? What we know

The ‘No Kings’ event in San Antonio was one of some 2,600 events happening across the country this weekend. The local organizers of the San Antonio rally assured that the event would be non-violent.

50501 SATX coordinated the event, with support from the Bexar County Democratic Party, San Antonio Alliance Local 67, the Indivisible Project and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Alex Svehla, the lead organizer for the nonprofit 50501, told TPR that personnel were being deployed during the march to tackle any potential problem with agitators.

“So we have a safety team that is in the double digits, and we've also one of the organizations we're teaming up with, they also provide double digit safety people for us,” Svehla said. “So all these people have been doing a lot of appropriate training to deal with the various situations that could arise at the event.”