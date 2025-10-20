What is ‘Yes on 50’? New slogan takes over ‘No Kings’ rally amid upcoming poll in California

California, one of the Democratic Party's strongholds, saw a massive turnout at the 'No Kings' rally on Saturday, October 18. And, one of the slogans that was frequently spotted in the gathering was 'Yes to 50.' It came across as new to many who were unclear as to what it means. This aerial picture taken on October 18, 2025 shows protesters forming a human banner during the "No Kings" national day of protest on Ocean Beach in San Francisco, California. (AFP)

'Yes to 50' refers to an upcoming special election ballot to be held on November 4 in California on a proposed constitutional amendment, called California Proposition 50. The slogan 'Yes to 50' calls on voters to vote in favor of the proposed amendment, which was put on the ballot by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

California Proposal 50, if voted yes, would bring into effect the Election Rigging Response Act under which the state will be able to use a new legislature-drawn congressional district map for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections. The Democrats reportedly want to offset the recent gerrymander redistricting in the state of Texas with the proposed changes in California.

NBC Bay Area reported that many protestors rallied for support of the California Proposal 50 in places like San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Morgan Hill, Pleasanton, Sacramento, Fresno, and Santa Monica. At San Francisco's Ocean Beach, a human banner reading "No Kings" and "Yes on 50" was put up.

Gerrymander Redistricting In Texas

In 2025, Texas Republicans initiated a “mid-cycle” effort to redraw congressional maps ahead of the 2026 elections — something that’s unusual but not prohibited under Texas law. The Texas House approved new maps on August 20 in a sharply partisan vote (88–52), aiming to flip or make more competitive five Democratic-held US House seats.

The process triggered dramatic protest: dozens of Democratic legislators left the state to deny a quorum and delay passage, arguing the maps would further disadvantage minority voters.

Millions Turn Out For 'No Kings' Protest

Coming in the midst of a government shutdown, the 'No Kings' protest on Saturday, October 18, saw a turnout of roughly 7 million, the organizers said. California also saw massive protests with hundreds of thousands attending.

In downtown Los Angeles, one source said the crowd was “an estimated 30,000 people,” according to the mayor. The San Francisco Bay Area saw a huge turnout, with one estimate putting it at “more than 140,000” across the Bay Area, including about 50,000 in San Francisco. In Santa Cruz, organizers estimated “between 5,000 and 8,000 people” attended.