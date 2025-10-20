Who is Lucy Martinez and did the Chicago school teacher mock Charlie Kirk's murder at No Kings protest? What we know

A woman is facing widespread backlash after being seen in a viral video seemingly mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at a ‘No Kings’ protest. The individual who shared the video on social media identified the woman as Lucy Martinez, a Chicago elementary school. However, she has not been officially identified, and HindustanTimes.com cannot independently verify her identity. Who is Lucy Martinez and did the Chicago school teacher mock Charlie Kirk's murder at No Kings protest?(that84bullnose/Instagram)

Read More | Is Tyler Robinson autistic? Viral video sparks theory after Charlie Kirk's murder

The woman was seen at a ‘No Kings’ protest in the US, allegedly giving a buIIet in the neck gesture to a Charlie Kirk fan. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem,

Who is Lucy Martinez?

Netizens dug up information about the woman, with social media posts claiming she works for Nathan Hale Elementary School in Chicago, where she teaches pre-K through eighth grade. A Facebook post claimed that after the video of the incident surfaced, the school took down its website and X account.

Netizens condemned the woman in the video in the comment section of the above post. “It’s absolutely frightening how radical these teachers are. Parents, if you aren’t home schooling, you need to investigate and vet the teachers and school,” one user commented. “That lady doesn’t belong anywhere near children,” a user wrote, while another said, “If accurate, this is beyond the pale for anyone entrusted with kids. Chicago Public Schools should investigate and state whether this aligns with their code of conduct. Free speech isn’t a shield for cheering violence.”

Read More | Charlie Kirk's murder ‘part of a larger effort’? FBI probing groups that may have 'aided and abetted’ Tyler Robinson

Kirk spokesman Andrew Kovlet, who served as executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, commented, “She needs to be fired asap. She failed the human decency test. She does not belong in front of children.” Another user wrote, “People don’t realize how deep this rot goes. When a teacher feels comfortable enough to post something like that publicly, it means she thought her peers would agree. That’s the scary part the culture that excuses hate as long as it comes from the “right” side. Fire her, sure, but also start asking what kind of environment allowed her to think that was okay in the first place. The problem isn’t one teacher, it’s a system that rewards outrage and punishes independent thinking.”

Meanwhile, the US Department of State recently issued a warning to visa holders who “celebrated” Kirk’s murder. Taking to social media, the Department of State shared a list of people who have already been identified and “are no longer welcome in the U.S.”